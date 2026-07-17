And the BS rolled down like waters and the whining like a mighty stream.

The White House promised that Donald Trump’s Thursday night primetime address would be a bombshell. Instead, we got a damp squib.

We are all profoundly dumber for it. But it was still dangerous.

Happy Friday.

I have a household of family this weekend — a rare gathering of the tribes — so I’m going to keep this somewhat brief. Plus, the sky is darkened by the smoke from the Canadian wildfires and I’m feeling the pre-Apocalyptic vibes. So, I’m going to try to waste as few brain cells as I can on the president’s buncombe and bluster. But a few points cry out to be made.

First, and perhaps most important:

But, but, but… A reminder about clowns with flamethrowers….

As rambling, bonkers, and low energy as Trump’s speech was, attention must stillbe paid. As Michael Sellers notes, “Thursday night’s address was clearly designed to begin preparing the American public for the possibility of substantially greater federal involvement in the midterm elections if circumstances evolve in a way Trump finds unacceptable.

That is not what Trump announced Thursday night. But it is what he was preparing the country to contemplate.

Some other takes:

Peter Baker, NYT: “Trump’s Obsession With Relitigating the 2020 Election Carries a Cost for Democracy “

President Trump used a lot of alarming words on Thursday night as he addressed the American people about threats to the integrity of elections in the United States: “Deep state.” “Rigged and stolen.” “Conspiring.” “Manipulation.” “Corrupt.” “Fraud.” “Cover up.” But the bottom-line message he clearly wanted to leave with the public was this: He is not a loser, regardless of the result of the 2020 election. There were dark forces at work to thwart him. And if his party loses this fall’s midterm election, he intimated, that may not be an honest outcome either. Mr. Trump’s prime-time speech from the East Room of the White House was an astonishing spectacle featuring a president intent on persuading the country that its elections cannot be trusted, at least not the ones where he or his allies fall short. He cited selectively declassified documents to make sensational claims about vulnerabilities of the election system, although nothing he revealed proved any outcomes were actually changed.

NOTUS:

The message Trump delivered was old, and that may have been the problem. Two GOP strategists close with the White House, supportive of Trump and the SAVE America Act both told Jasmine they were unsure why the president chose five months before the 2026 midterm elections to rehash 2020. “Sounds like this is a speech of someone who thinks they’re going to lose in November,” one of the strategists said.

Former Congressman Reid Ribble (R-WI), former member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“It is unconscionable that a president would use his platform to sow distrust in our nation’s election process. Foreign adversaries benefit whenever Americans lose confidence in our democracy. No elected official should aid our enemies by pushing unsupported, debunked claims about elections that undermine public trust.”

Jim Acosta:

It was another one of those deranged dictator speeches for Donald Trump over at the White House.

He brought out all of these crazy conspiracy theories about China and Venezuela, but one thing you did not hear from Donald Trump, throughout that speech, he did not present any evidence that votes were switched from Donald to Joe Biden. You know why? Because that evidence does not exist. It has never existed.

Semafor:

The documents President Donald Trump teased last night in a speech warning of massive risks to election security shed little light on any meaningful new threats. But if his speech was meant to squeeze Republicans to back his voter ID bill, there’s no sign that ploy will work, Shelby Talcott, Burgess Everett, and Nicholas Wu write. In his nearly half-hour-long remarks, Trump argued that the only rationale for lawmakers resisting passing the SAVE Act would be if “your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get … elected any other way.” Most House Republicans have embraced Trump’s call, and GOP leaders have moved to attach a form of the legislation to other bills moving through the chamber. But the SAVE Act has no path to passage in the Senate, and with the midterms looming, many Republicans would prefer Trump talk about cost-of-living issues instead of relitigating 2020.

**

Is Thom Tillis the Greater Fool?

On Thursday, Senator Thom Tillis said that his vote to confirm Todd Blanche as AG was contingent on his meeting with Epstein victims. Blanche, who has refused to meet with or apologize to the victims, finally agreed. It did not go well. Epstein survivor Annie Farmer issued a scathing statement after the meeting:

"After meeting with Todd Blanche, I feel even more confident in urging senators to vote against his confirmation as the United States' Attorney General.



"I found him abrasive, condescending, and intentionally noncommittal to survivors."

Via CNN:

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring who died by suicide in 2025, said on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” that the meeting with Blanche featured a lot of diversions. “There were no real admissions. There were no real commitments being made,” said Giuffre’s sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts. “There was just a lot of circles, and it felt very deflating.” In response to Blanche’s characterization of the Thursday meeting, Roberts said they walked in very dissatisfied with him and made clear their opposition to his nomination. “We’ve been asking for this meeting, and it felt like he only had it because his hand was forced,” Roberts added. “The meeting was disappointing, clearly to check a box and Mr. Blanche would not commit to anything to help the survivors,” Jennifer Plotkin, a lawyer who represents Epstein survivors and attended the meeting virtually, told CNN. Blanche said after the meeting that he encouraged the survivors to give the FBI any information that could help investigators and said he’d meet will the survivors again. But Epstein survivor Dani Bensky, who had testified earlier Thursday on Capitol Hill, said that message wasn’t enough. Survivors felt frustrated, according to Bensky, in no small part because they felt they were being told by Blanche repeatedly that they would need to report their crimes all over again to the FBI and provide corroboration.

See also: Tara Palmeri: “EXCLUSIVE: 90-Minutes Inside the Todd Blanche-Epstein Survivor Showdown”

They left DOJ headquarters with little new information and what they viewed as the burden of making their case all over again—this time to the FBI, the very agency they say failed them in the first place. “It was patronizing,” survivor Jess Michaels, who was in the room, told me. “He would dispute everything. He would say ‘that’s not true or I never said that.’”

Exit question: Will this be enough for Tillis? Will he accept this bogus, last minute meeting with the survivors as sufficient to win his vote to confirm the chief architect of the Epstein Files coverup? Is he that gullible?

Friday dogs

The boys remain shocked by the stupidity of it all.