To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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james l gardner's avatar
james l gardner
Jul 17

Charlie Sykes standing up for democracy, thanks, we need to be prepared for the midterms that's what this was about.

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Frank Stallons's avatar
Frank Stallons
Jul 17

No, Charlie, Tillis is not that gullible; however, he is bought and paid for by the oligarchs, who very much want Trump as powerful as possible, so he'll be a good boy and do as he is told, so that he can keep his masters happy...and the perks coming, even in retirement.

Enjoy your time with your family. Thanks for your newsletter.

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