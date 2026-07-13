Don’t let this get lost in the flooded zone of the news cycle: “Trump is telling us what he is going to do in the midterms and beyond,” Andrew Weissman wrote the other day. “Why else dismantle election commissions that are there to assure free and fair elections, dismantle DHS and DOJ teams that do the same — and root out foreign election interference? It’s certainly not cause you want to have less risk of election fraud.”

None of this is being done by stealth:

Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ and FBI to pursue the Big Lie in Georgia and elsewhere; his obsession with the vote suppressing SAVE Act; his attacks on mail-in voting; the repeated threats to deploy ICE agents at polling locations, and firing members of a bipartisan election commission ahead of November midterms. A couple of weeks ago, the NYT compiled a list of “The Many Ways Trump Is Trying to Tip the Scales for the Midterms”:

Many of these efforts have been blocked by courts, stymied by the Constitution or stopped in Congress. But the relentless assault by the president on the electoral process — both administratively and rhetorically — is likely to sow doubt and lay groundwork for extensive challenges to election results. Agencies and officials across the federal government have, at the direction of Mr. Trump, undertaken dozens of actions grounded in novel strategies and aimed at insulating Republicans from potential losses in November. Those actions fall into six major categories (and some fall into more than one). Taking steps to nationalize elections

Trying to tighten voting restrictions

Pushing for mid-decade redistricting

Cutting election security

Undermining faith in the electoral system by questioning previous results

Punishing those who have worked against election denialism

Last week, we learned Trump is using a White House task force to gather declassified intelligence documents to bolster his election conspiracy theories.

And on Friday, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced that it was holding anti-terrorism funding hostage unless states adopt what it calls “common-sense election security measures" which amount to a quasi-federal takeover of many election rules. “To qualify for three grant programs related to preparing for terrorist attacks and other threats, states must use a federal system for verifying voters' citizenship and accept hand-marked paper ballots in elections, the DHS said. FEMA will withhold 20% of a grant recipient's total award until the state shows it has complied, the department said.”

You can read the full election extortion memo here in the footnote.

Exit take: At this point it seems like cosmic naivete to think that (1) Trump will not try to interfere in both the election and its aftermath, (2) Will ever go quietly.

BONUS: It’s the corruption, stupid. “Trump’s sons invest heavily in defense tech as father’s administration pours money in” - Washington Post

Happy Monday.

Remembering (and Mis-Remembering) Lindsey

Over at Bari Weiss’s Free Press, Eli Lake is writing about the “Secret of Lindsey Graham’s Success,” describing Graham as a “giant” who had learned he could “catch more flies with honey than vinegar.” But there are more sober takes that do not celebrate Graham’s collection of flies:

Anne Applebaum: “The Quintessential Politician of This Era” - The Atlantic (Gift link)

In his way, the late Lindsey Graham, who unexpectedly died Saturday evening, was the consummate politician of our time. The Republican senator from South Carolina was the epitome, the poster child, the quintessence of our era…. Graham’s motivations remain a mystery. Perhaps he craved proximity to power. Perhaps he feared losing his Senate seat, and with it any claim to relevance. Deep down, though, he must have known he was betraying the ideals of his younger self.

Adam Kinzinger: “Some Brief Thoughts On The Passing Of Lindsey Graham”:

I’ve been torn about my memories of Lindsey Graham, and I’ll be honest about that instead of pretending otherwise. His turn toward Trump was among the most disappointing, and honestly angering, things I witnessed from anyone I knew in that world. I watched someone I respected reshape himself, piece by piece, into something I didn’t recognize. I won’t pretend that didn’t happen. I won’t rewrite it now just because he’s gone. But death has a way of putting things in perspective, and I think it’s worth telling the fuller story. Lindsey and I had a complicated relationship. Before Trump, we were friends. Real friends, not the kind politicians perform for cameras. We traveled together on congressional trips around the world — the kind of trips most people never see, where you’re not doing it for votes back home because nobody’s watching. One of those trips took us to Syrian refugee camps, where we sat with children whose entire lives had been shattered by a war they had no part in starting. I remember watching Lindsey with those kids. He wasn’t performing. He was affected by it, the same way I was. Those are the moments that remind you why you got into public service in the first place — not the floor speeches, not the fundraisers, but sitting with people who have lost everything and letting it change you a little. That was the Lindsey Graham I knew….then. A guy who believed, genuinely, that America had a role to play in the world beyond our own borders, and who was willing to go look at suffering up close instead of just reading briefings about it. We didn’t always agree, even then. But I never doubted that part of him. But, he was a political survivor. Sadly. That would ruin his legacy.

Mark Leibovich: What Lindsey Graham Wanted - The Atlantic (Gift link):

Graham was always a first-class political shape-shifter, easily darting between the smarty-pants of Official Washington and the bare-knuckled MAGA Populists of South Carolina. This dynamic extended to the on- and off-camera Lindseys: One minute, he would be chumming it up with a Democratic colleague before their “hit,” and then, when the lights came on, he would be breathing partisan fire on behalf of the White House or Trump’s supporters back home.

**

ICYMI, I had some brief thoughts yesterday morning:

Lindsey Graham continued to fawn for relevance long after it became obvious that Trump’s worst instincts were not, in fact, tempered. And so, Graham was doomed to watch as our allies were alienated and abandoned, and his vision of America squandered. Even so, he kept coming back for more, again and again. Graham’s life was not a tragedy. It was a choice. And for what? The approval of Donald Trump? The praise of a man whose measure he had taken a decade ago?



Proof of life?

And then there’s Mitch. “McConnell says after weeks of speculation that hospitalization was due to a fall” | CNN Politics

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia,” he said in a statement. McConnell also provided a photo showing him smiling next to his wife, Elaine Chao. He appears to have a copy of Sunday’s Washington Post sports section on his lap.

“Are Wisconsin Republicans Ratf—king the Democrats? ”

From my fellow cheesehead, James Wigderson, on the GOP’s efforts to boost a DSA candidate in Wisconsin.

“The people behind all of this were frightened of Muskie and that’s what got him destroyed. They wanted to run against McGovern. Look who they’re running against.”



— All the President’s Men

Earlier in the campaign season, the [campaign of GOP candidate Tom Tiffany] just happened to “leak” a memo claiming [DSA candidate Francesca ] Hong is a formidable candidate. Now a mysterious poll with no known sponsor shows Hong leading the Democratic field with 30%, Barnes in second with 28%, and Rodriguez in third with 19%. The poll, conducted by Wedgewood Polls, was supposedly sponsored by the Isthmus Political Report. As Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee reported Tuesday, the Madison publication Isthmus does not conduct political polling. According to Murphy:

The poll was published by the conservative Republican website the MacIver Institute, which reported it was sponsored by the Isthmus Political Report and later shortened that to Isthmus in the story. But Isthmus President and Editor Judith Davidoff says the Madison-based publication had nothing to do with the poll. “I’ve been with Isthmus for 20 years and we’ve never sponsored a political poll,” she told Urban Milwaukee.

Murphy added:

To date, no Wisconsin news publication has reported on the poll, but Newsweek has, and the MacIver Institute published its article yesterday. Davidoff said she contacted the institute, asking it to remove the trimmed reference to Isthmus, and it did, but it still lists the sponsor as Isthmus Political Report.

According to Murphy, both Wedgewood and Isthmus Political Report have been posting on X (Twitter) comments promoting Hong. Isthmus Political Report also posted, “Really seems like the Rodriguez momentum was fake.” Is there a Donald Segretti-like GOP operation working in Wisconsin?

Exit take: Democrats who fear a GOP wipe-out if Hong wins the nomination have been coalescing around Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, but it’s not yet clear whether that will be enough to block the socialist momentum.

Monday dogs

Auggie was taking a break after a very busy weekend.