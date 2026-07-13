To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
Jul 13

“the relentless assault by the president on the electoral process — both administratively and rhetorically — is likely to sow doubt”….really NYT? How about calling it what it is…criminal and unconstitutional acts that amount to treason, high crimes and misdemeanors.

FFS.

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MoosesMom's avatar
MoosesMom
Jul 13Edited

"Remembering (and Mis-Remembering) Lindsey"

I truly appreciated your remembrance of Lindsey in yesterday's newsletter because I was wondering if the time-honored precedent of lavishing praise on every politician lying in state at the Capitol might please be modified to consider those who have aided, abetted, and even cheered this lawless, corrupt president who has already inflicted so much damage on our country and our place of leadership in the free world.

You threaded the needle beautifully without even trying to thread a needle. You said what ought to be said about Lindsey from both his pre-trump and post-trump career.

Thank you for including other balanced opinions in today's newsletter as well!

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