Trump's Election Extortion; Graham Revisionism; GOP Ratf***ing
Don’t let this get lost in the flooded zone of the news cycle: “Trump is telling us what he is going to do in the midterms and beyond,” Andrew Weissman wrote the other day. “Why else dismantle election commissions that are there to assure free and fair elections, dismantle DHS and DOJ teams that do the same — and root out foreign election interference? It’s certainly not cause you want to have less risk of election fraud.”
None of this is being done by stealth:
Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ and FBI to pursue the Big Lie in Georgia and elsewhere; his obsession with the vote suppressing SAVE Act; his attacks on mail-in voting; the repeated threats to deploy ICE agents at polling locations, and firing members of a bipartisan election commission ahead of November midterms. A couple of weeks ago, the NYT compiled a list of “The Many Ways Trump Is Trying to Tip the Scales for the Midterms”:
Many of these efforts have been blocked by courts, stymied by the Constitution or stopped in Congress. But the relentless assault by the president on the electoral process — both administratively and rhetorically — is likely to sow doubt and lay groundwork for extensive challenges to election results.
Agencies and officials across the federal government have, at the direction of Mr. Trump, undertaken dozens of actions grounded in novel strategies and aimed at insulating Republicans from potential losses in November. Those actions fall into six major categories (and some fall into more than one).
Taking steps to nationalize elections
Trying to tighten voting restrictions
Pushing for mid-decade redistricting
Cutting election security
Undermining faith in the electoral system by questioning previous results
Punishing those who have worked against election denialism
Last week, we learned Trump is using a White House task force to gather declassified intelligence documents to bolster his election conspiracy theories.
And on Friday, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced that it was holding anti-terrorism funding hostage unless states adopt what it calls “common-sense election security measures" which amount to a quasi-federal takeover of many election rules. “To qualify for three grant programs related to preparing for terrorist attacks and other threats, states must use a federal system for verifying voters' citizenship and accept hand-marked paper ballots in elections, the DHS said. FEMA will withhold 20% of a grant recipient's total award until the state shows it has complied, the department said.”
You can read the full election extortion memo here in the footnote.1
Exit take: At this point it seems like cosmic naivete to think that (1) Trump will not try to interfere in both the election and its aftermath, (2) Will ever go quietly.
BONUS: It’s the corruption, stupid. “Trump’s sons invest heavily in defense tech as father’s administration pours money in” - Washington Post
Happy Monday.
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Remembering (and Mis-Remembering) Lindsey
Over at Bari Weiss’s Free Press, Eli Lake is writing about the “Secret of Lindsey Graham’s Success,” describing Graham as a “giant” who had learned he could “catch more flies with honey than vinegar.” But there are more sober takes that do not celebrate Graham’s collection of flies:
Anne Applebaum: “The Quintessential Politician of This Era” - The Atlantic (Gift link)
In his way, the late Lindsey Graham, who unexpectedly died Saturday evening, was the consummate politician of our time. The Republican senator from South Carolina was the epitome, the poster child, the quintessence of our era….
Graham’s motivations remain a mystery. Perhaps he craved proximity to power. Perhaps he feared losing his Senate seat, and with it any claim to relevance. Deep down, though, he must have known he was betraying the ideals of his younger self.
Adam Kinzinger: “Some Brief Thoughts On The Passing Of Lindsey Graham”:
I’ve been torn about my memories of Lindsey Graham, and I’ll be honest about that instead of pretending otherwise. His turn toward Trump was among the most disappointing, and honestly angering, things I witnessed from anyone I knew in that world. I watched someone I respected reshape himself, piece by piece, into something I didn’t recognize. I won’t pretend that didn’t happen. I won’t rewrite it now just because he’s gone.
But death has a way of putting things in perspective, and I think it’s worth telling the fuller story.
Lindsey and I had a complicated relationship. Before Trump, we were friends. Real friends, not the kind politicians perform for cameras. We traveled together on congressional trips around the world — the kind of trips most people never see, where you’re not doing it for votes back home because nobody’s watching. One of those trips took us to Syrian refugee camps, where we sat with children whose entire lives had been shattered by a war they had no part in starting. I remember watching Lindsey with those kids. He wasn’t performing. He was affected by it, the same way I was. Those are the moments that remind you why you got into public service in the first place — not the floor speeches, not the fundraisers, but sitting with people who have lost everything and letting it change you a little.
That was the Lindsey Graham I knew….then. A guy who believed, genuinely, that America had a role to play in the world beyond our own borders, and who was willing to go look at suffering up close instead of just reading briefings about it. We didn’t always agree, even then. But I never doubted that part of him.
But, he was a political survivor. Sadly. That would ruin his legacy.
Mark Leibovich: What Lindsey Graham Wanted - The Atlantic (Gift link):
Graham was always a first-class political shape-shifter, easily darting between the smarty-pants of Official Washington and the bare-knuckled MAGA Populists of South Carolina. This dynamic extended to the on- and off-camera Lindseys: One minute, he would be chumming it up with a Democratic colleague before their “hit,” and then, when the lights came on, he would be breathing partisan fire on behalf of the White House or Trump’s supporters back home.
**
ICYMI, I had some brief thoughts yesterday morning:
Lindsey Graham continued to fawn for relevance long after it became obvious that Trump’s worst instincts were not, in fact, tempered. And so, Graham was doomed to watch as our allies were alienated and abandoned, and his vision of America squandered. Even so, he kept coming back for more, again and again.
Graham’s life was not a tragedy. It was a choice. And for what? The approval of Donald Trump? The praise of a man whose measure he had taken a decade ago?
Proof of life?
And then there’s Mitch. “McConnell says after weeks of speculation that hospitalization was due to a fall” | CNN Politics
“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia,” he said in a statement.
McConnell also provided a photo showing him smiling next to his wife, Elaine Chao. He appears to have a copy of Sunday’s Washington Post sports section on his lap.
“Are Wisconsin Republicans Ratf—king the Democrats?”
From my fellow cheesehead, James Wigderson, on the GOP’s efforts to boost a DSA candidate in Wisconsin.
“The people behind all of this were frightened of Muskie and that’s what got him destroyed. They wanted to run against McGovern. Look who they’re running against.”
— All the President’s Men
Earlier in the campaign season, the [campaign of GOP candidate Tom Tiffany] just happened to “leak” a memo claiming [DSA candidate Francesca ] Hong is a formidable candidate. Now a mysterious poll with no known sponsor shows Hong leading the Democratic field with 30%, Barnes in second with 28%, and Rodriguez in third with 19%.
The poll, conducted by Wedgewood Polls, was supposedly sponsored by the Isthmus Political Report. As Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee reported Tuesday, the Madison publication Isthmus does not conduct political polling. According to Murphy:
The poll was published by the conservative Republican website the MacIver Institute, which reported it was sponsored by the Isthmus Political Report and later shortened that to Isthmus in the story.
But Isthmus President and Editor Judith Davidoff says the Madison-based publication had nothing to do with the poll. “I’ve been with Isthmus for 20 years and we’ve never sponsored a political poll,” she told Urban Milwaukee.
Murphy added:
To date, no Wisconsin news publication has reported on the poll, but Newsweek has, and the MacIver Institute published its article yesterday. Davidoff said she contacted the institute, asking it to remove the trimmed reference to Isthmus, and it did, but it still lists the sponsor as Isthmus Political Report.
According to Murphy, both Wedgewood and Isthmus Political Report have been posting on X (Twitter) comments promoting Hong. Isthmus Political Report also posted, “Really seems like the Rodriguez momentum was fake.”
Is there a Donald Segretti-like GOP operation working in Wisconsin?
Exit take: Democrats who fear a GOP wipe-out if Hong wins the nomination have been coalescing around Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, but it’s not yet clear whether that will be enough to block the socialist momentum.
Monday dogs
Auggie was taking a break after a very busy weekend.
The full election extortion memo:
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is taking decisive action to safeguard the integrity of American elections.
Threats to election systems are constantly evolving. This week, FEMA published the funding opportunity for the Homeland Security Grant Program, making over $1 billion of taxpayer funds available to state, Tribal Nations, territorial, and local governments. Before receiving award funds, states and other recipients must take critical, common-sense steps to protect U.S. elections.
“Election security is national security and protecting the Nation’s critical infrastructure is a top priority,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are taking decisive action to protect election systems from threats like foreign interference, insider threats, and cyberattacks. These new requirements for homeland security grant recipients will preserve election integrity and ensure that Americans can trust the results.”
To strengthen election security, the Department of Homeland Security is requiring all grant recipients to take several key actions:
First, states must submit a plan for transitioning away from unsecure electronic voting systems that use bar codes and QR codes to count votes and instead use equipment that accepts hand-marked paper ballots. This change helps create a necessary and reliable paper trail, making it easier to verify results and detect any irregularities.
Second, after each federal election, states must conduct a manual audit of at least 5% of all ballots cast. This common-sense process involves physically reviewing a random selection of ballots to confirm that the machine reported results match results on the paper ballots. This will ensure accuracy and detect any machine errors or manipulation.
Third, states are required to reconcile the number of voters who participated in each federal election with the number of ballots cast. This step ensures that the number of ballots cast matches the number of voters, a common-sense step that will help jurisdictions identify discrepancies prior to certification.
Fourth, within 120 days of accepting the grant award, states must use the reliable and free U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system to verify the citizenship status of everyone listed in the state voter registration database. This measure helps ensure that only eligible citizens are registered to vote.
[To the extent that the functionality of the SAVE system has been impacted by the June 22, 2026 order in the League of Women Voters v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Civ. Action No. 25-3501, while on appeal, for any person who is registered to vote but for whom a State does not have records of citizenship, the State may resolve this uncertainty by submitting relevant information to USCIS for an immigration records search consistent with the requirements of 8 U.S.C. § 1373.]
Finally, states must also use the SAVE system, or another authorized government system, to verify the citizenship of anyone working at polling places or operating election systems. This requirement applies to all individuals involved in the administration of elections, further protecting the process from potential vulnerabilities.
FEMA will withhold 20% of the grant recipient’s total HSGP award until they submit proof of compliance with these requirements and the Department verifies that proof. Eligible applicants are encouraged to review the full Notice of Funding Opportunity for more information on the requirements and the process for submitting proof of compliance.
FEMA’s grant programs are voluntary. State, Tribal Nations, territorial, and local governments must apply to receive federal funding and agree to follow the grant’s terms and conditions. Any recipient of federal funding should expect accountability for how taxpayer dollars are spent.
The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring that states, Tribal Nations, territories, local governments, and all recipients of federal funds are actively contributing to the security and integrity of our elections by implementing these common-sense measures.
“the relentless assault by the president on the electoral process — both administratively and rhetorically — is likely to sow doubt”….really NYT? How about calling it what it is…criminal and unconstitutional acts that amount to treason, high crimes and misdemeanors.
FFS.
"Remembering (and Mis-Remembering) Lindsey"
I truly appreciated your remembrance of Lindsey in yesterday's newsletter because I was wondering if the time-honored precedent of lavishing praise on every politician lying in state at the Capitol might please be modified to consider those who have aided, abetted, and even cheered this lawless, corrupt president who has already inflicted so much damage on our country and our place of leadership in the free world.
You threaded the needle beautifully without even trying to thread a needle. You said what ought to be said about Lindsey from both his pre-trump and post-trump career.
Thank you for including other balanced opinions in today's newsletter as well!