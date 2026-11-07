To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Julia Ruggieri's avatar
Julia Ruggieri
6m

Of course

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Tim Green's avatar
Tim Green
3m

Yeah - he's doubling down - just like he did after Jan 6th.

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