“We live in a world, in the real world that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.” — Presidential aide Stephen Miller, January 2026

The new White House Chief of Staff.

Well, yes, it can get worse.

On a day when the full scope of the GOP’s extinction-level-event was becoming clear, Donald Trump fired his chief of staff and replaced her with his malign and ghoulish homunculus.

As Matt Labash noted yesterday: “In case anyone was under the delusion that Trump, after his party’s midterms wipeout, might become a kinder, gentler sonofabitch? Susie Wiles is out, and Stephen Miller, the most repulsive slug in the entire administration (which is no easy feat), is in as his chief of staff. So, no. Trump’s gonna be a full-on sonofabitch for the next two years. Case closed.”

Last year, ABC fired Terry Moran for — quite accurately — describing Miller as “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.”

“He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

And now, this is the man who will define the rest of Trump’s expiring regime, which is weaker, but even more vicious.

By elevating Miller, Trump flipped an orange middle finger to the world — and to the shrinking (and naive) GOP hope that he might learn a single damn thing from their electoral annihilation.

Miller’s appointment as chief of staff, notes Phillips O’Brien, proves one important point: “While Trump hates Democrats and believes Americans in general are suckers and losers, he really despises other Republicans for becoming his tools so easily.”

Fake Hair. Real Fascism.

Trump, rather notoriously, likes appointees who come from his idea of Central Casting, but what is Stephen Miller? He’s a guy who once went on national television with a spray-painted-on tuft of hair. But the fake hair was not disqualifying. Nor was Miller’s rabid brand of fascism.

Instead, he was the perfect Iago whispering in Trump’s ear, urging on his worst instincts, from the brutal violence against immigrants to Trump’s malignant will-to-power.

Miller was the architect of Trump’s family-separation policies, the bloody ICE murders in Minneapolis, and the extra-judicial murders in the Caribbean. He fed the president’s delusional obsession with conquest. His racism is raw, and he turned it into government policy.

There is no mystery here. As I wrote last year, “There is nothing covert or subtle about Stephen Miller’s id.”

He is not the source of Trump’s fetish for cruelty or brutality (that is a pre-existing condition), or for his racism and xenophobia (ditto). But he feeds and inflames Trump’s worst instincts. More important: Miller is the chief ideologue and architect of their implementation.1 So when he speaks — and tells us who he is and what he intends to do — attention ought to be paid.

Back in August 2025, Miller appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and described the Democratic Party as a “domestic extremist organization.”

“The Democrat Party does not fight for, care about or represent American citizens,” Miller said. “It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gangbangers and illegal alien killers and terrorists. “The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.”2

This is the man Donald Trump has chosen to deal with a Senate that now seems likely to have a 56-44 Democratic majority, a House that Democrats will control by a margin of 260-175; and 28 Democratic-controlled state governments.

As COS, Miller will also be able to project his world-view onto the global stage. From earlier this year: “Stephen Miller's Triumph of the Will.”

“We live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else, but we live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” Miller told Jake Tapper of CNN. “These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

If that sounds familiar, it is. It is the ancient worldview that “might makes right”. The law of the jungle. Eat or be eaten. It is the credo of tyrants, conquerors, thugs, and bullies throughout history. It is the ancient worldview that “might makes right”. The law of the jungle. Eat or be eaten. It is the credo of tyrants, conquerors, thugs, and bullies throughout history. It’s the philosophy that animates Vladimir Putin; and can be easily embraced by China’s Xi, as he contemplates subjugating Taiwan.

The bottom-line: Miller is the architect of everything voters rejected so overwhelmingly on Tuesday. So, the GOP nightmare is likely to get even darker.

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Some reactions:

In Elevating Stephen Miller, Trump Doubles Down on Hard-Line Agenda - The New York Times The president’s choice sent a clear signal about the posture he intends to strike in his final two years in office and how little he intends to alter his approach in response to the most decisive political rout in half a century. He also put on center stage a figure who had already been a galvanizing target for Democrats intent on using their new powers in Congress to check the administration.

Industries that rely on immigrant workers decry Stephen Miller’s promotion - The Washington Post “Time will tell if Stephen Miller continues to wreck the economy, destroy families, tarnish the Republican political coalition and obliterate Trump’s legacy,” said Rebecca Shi, chief executive of the American Business Immigration Coalition, a bipartisan group that lobbies for immigration reform on Capitol Hill.

Inside Trump’s Decision to Promote Stephen Miller - The Atlantic One person familiar with Trump’s decision to elevate Miller told us that the president wants somebody who “will crack skulls,” adding that Trump “doesn’t want to be reined in…. “The next two years are going to be nonstop political warfare,” this person told us—and Miller can be the face of that fight.”

Today’s Podcast

Republicans didn’t just get shellacked; they got absolutely annihilated. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis:

This is as close to an extinction level event for Republicans…as we have seen probably in the last hundred years.

So how does Donald Trump handle this kind of massive, eloquent repudiation?

He wasn’t on the ballot, but this was the Trump election. And what about all the businesses who spent the last two years sucking up to Trump? How are they going to handle the new political environment and the wave of subpoenas headed their way?

And where on earth does Elon Musk go now?

After the midterm tsunami/earthquake/blowout, I’m joined by one of the world’s leading Trumpologists, Bloomberg Opinion editor Tim O’Brien, to discuss how a cornered Trump may respond, why corporate America and Silicon Valley are bracing for subpoenas, why the big Republican spending didn’t work, how moderate normie Democrats powered the win, and what it means for the 2028 race.

Note: This episode was recorded minutes before President Trump named Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Finally…

Your weekend must-read: David French: MAGA Finally Gets What It Deserves - The New York Times

It is difficult to overstate the sheer arrogance of Trump and his remaining MAGA base. They treated the rest of the people of this country as if they were of no consequence. Actually, it’s worse than that. They treated the rest of the country as if they were enemies. To the voters who longed for peace, he gave them a unilateral, undeclared war. To the families seeking relief from high prices, he gave tariffs. To the voters alarmed about corruption in Washington, he made the swamp so corrupt that barons of the Gilded Age are regretting that they were born in the wrong era. To the new Hispanic Republican voters who helped Trump win and transformed the Republican coalition, he gave brutal racial profiling and pogroms in the streets of Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and other cities. To voters who were weary of intolerance and cancel culture, he delivered a wave of censorship unseen since Woodrow Wilson imprisoned his political opponents by the hundreds. To voters who wanted stability in the world, he gave fractured alliances and embraced Vladimir Putin, the world’s deadliest and most dangerous dictator. And then, when dissenting Americans — including dissenting conservatives — condemned these outrages and cried out for relief, they were treated with contempt and rage. The cancel culture of the MAGA right inflicted immense cruelty on its enemies, and MAGA relished their pain.

Saturday dogs

Auggie and Eli are having a mellow morning today.