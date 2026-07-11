Trump’s Vanity Presidency and His Bungled War

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols joins me to discuss the Maine Senate election fiasco, Trump’s incoherent blathering at the NATO summit, and whether the Administration has a Plan C for its war with Iran.

You can read Tom’s latest here: “Iran, Not Trump, Is in Control of This War” - The Atlantic (Gift link):

If Donald Trump ever had any control over the war he started with Iran, he’s lost it. The Iranians are now setting the terms of this conflict and are routinely humiliating the American president. The “cease-fire” Trump declared last month—a move probably meant to both soothe international markets and avert legislative action from the United States Congress—never really existed, because neither side ever ceased firing.

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Some highlights of my conversation with Tom Nichols

There is something seriously wrong with Trump.

Trump keeps undercutting US leverage.

The bill for Trump’s vanity presidency. We run the numbers.

Lessons from the Platner fiasco: Don’t fall for bright shiny candidates.

Nota Bene

Kash turn in the barrel? “Kash Patel called to White House on heels of continued questions over his behavior”

FBI Director Kash Patel abruptly cancelled a planned flight Friday to see his girlfriend in Chicago this weekend, after top administration officials frustrated with Patel summoned him to the White House, according to two people with knowledge of the change. The precise reasons that Patel’s political bosses demanded he cancel his trip and report to the West Wing are unclear, but several people said top Trump deputies were disturbed by a range of actions by Patel. Some found it confounding that the FBI director was leaving town amid the recent revival of the war with Iran and alleged threats against the president’s life, according to a person familiar with efforts to help Patel rebuild trust with the White House. For this article, people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive internal matter.

Corey’s turn too? “Investigators Find Corey Lewandowski May Have Been Involved in Improper DHS Contracts”- WSJ

Investigators have found evidence that Corey Lewandowski may have been involved in improperly awarding government contracts during his time as a senior aide at the Department of Homeland Security, according to people familiar with the matter. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and White House officials have been briefed on the inquiry, as investigators weigh a potential criminal referral to the Justice Department, the people said.

Memo to the WHCA: “Times Journalists Subpoenaed as Trump Escalates Pressure on Media” - The New York Times

The Trump administration issued subpoenas on Friday to several journalists for The New York Times, after the news outlet reported this week on security concerns involving President Trump’s new Qatari-donated Air Force One. The subpoenas — which seek to force the reporters to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday — were an extraordinary escalation in President Trump’s efforts to threaten and intimidate independent news organizations. In some cases, the subpoenas were delivered by federal agents who showed up at reporters’ homes. The Times denounced the administration’s actions. “The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects,” said David McCraw, The Times’s top newsroom lawyer, in a statement on Friday evening.

The chaos is the point. “Trump fires last members of election commission, inciting fears of midterm ‘chaos’”

The Election Assistance Commission serves as a “national clearinghouse of information on election ‌administration”, accredits testing laboratories and certifies voting systems, and maintains the national mail-voter registration form developed by the National ​Voter Registration Act of 1993, according to the commission’s website. The terminations follow Trump and top administration officials’ advocacy to change vote-by-mail requirements and investigations into the 2020 election outcome, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. “It is ⁠irresponsible and dangerous that this Administration remains dead set on ​causing chaos for ​our election officials across this ​country,” Arizona’s secretary of state, Adrian Fontes, said in a ​Thursday statement. “This ‌move undermines the integrity ​of nonpartisan ​election administration.”

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Phillips O’Brien: “The Worst NATO Summit In History”

You want proof that this summit was the worst in history? Let us go back to the summit declaration and read the last paragraph. Our “next meeting”…interesting phrase that. Before Ankara, the next leadership summit was scheduled to be held in 2027, in Tirana, Albania. Yet, there is no mention of that meeting happening in this year’s statement. All we hear is some vague, “next” meeting happening sometime in the future at an indeterminate location. And this is right—stories have started circulating that there will not be a leaders’ summit in 2027, because European leaders see no reason to engage in these pointless/counterproductive meetings with Trump. This meeting was so bad there might not be another while Trump is President. So, yes, this was the worst summit in NATO history, there were lies, deliberate papering over of cracks, strategic dreams, and benefits for Vladimir Putin. But, hey, Trump felt the love, so that becomes the story.

Saturday dogs

The boys are checking on their people.