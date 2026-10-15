Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ric Grenell and Alina Habba. In happier MAGA times. (@kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram.)

Eighteen days until the midterms; Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine is complete; Hegseth’s execution livestream is called off; Trump’s polls are sinking; the markets are freaking; his new press spox is spiraling; and the Brewers lead the NLCS 3-0 (!)

But I would be remiss if I did not highlight this delicious morsel of Grifter on Grifter Violence.

Via Axios: "MAGA blood feud": White House probes claims of missing Kennedy Center money. Via the NYT: “A Trump Loyalist, a Turkish Investor and a Battle for Wealth and Influence” - The New York Times

The TL;DR: As Josh Marshall sums it up: “Alina Habba, once a mere parking garage lawyer from New Jersey has ridden the MAGA wave to a marriage with a Turkish nepo-oligarch named Turhan Mildon, with a dash of cradle robbing mixed in.”

But this is where the plot becomes seamier than the algae-infested Reflecting Pond. As Marshall notes,” it’s not altogether clear which player in the story is the crook or more of a crook.”

It turns out that Habba’s new billionaire husband had extensive business dealings in Venezuela and was worried that he might lose out in the “corruption feeding frenzy” that followed Trump’s attack on the country. So, The Turkish oligarch set out to buy himself the good will of the MAGA overlords, spreading around millions of dollars in danegeld. That included a $6 million check to the Kennedy- Trump Center, which was then being run by MAGA hanger-on and troll Ric Grenell.

But, reports Axios, Habba is now claiming that Grenell failed to deposit the check, and that the money may have gone elsewhere. (Grenell denied the accusations as “absurd” and a “lie.”) But Habba has taken her allegations to Trump, and the White House is reportedly investigating the disappearance of the cash.

As Marshall notes, “This is not what we are used to seeing.”

We’ve become accustomed to watching “mammoth kinds of Trump and MAGA corruption more or less in plain sight. But now, he wonders whether “we’re starting to see signs that as the 20 months of no-rules corruption wilding might be coming to an end, everyone is starting to turn on everyone else.”

Stay tuned.

Speaking of our Grifted Age: “Secret documents reveal donors behind $330 million for Trump’s ballroom” - The Washington Post. And, yeah, it’s exactly who you’d think it would be.

Tech giants Nvidia and Apple each committed $25 million, the top contribution amount, the list shows. The Adelson family, one of the GOP’s largest donor dynasties, committed that sum as well, as did billionaire Charles Ergen, co-founder and chairman of telecommunications company Dish Network. Absent from the list is Trump himself, who has said that he is helping to pay for the project. “It’s being paid for a hundred percent by me and some friends of mine,” he said last year, days after demolition began on the old East Wing.

Happy Thursday.

NOTE: What is happening around us every day is not normal. And we can’t let ourselves become numbed to it. That’s why I do this every damn day. If this work matters to you — and if you think it has some value — please consider joining us.

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The Great Betrayal

Because Trump’s fealty to Voldemort Putin has been on full display for the last decade, and because his abandonment of Ukraine has been obvious for so long, it is easy to understate the enormity of the Trump-Musk betrayal this week.

But Volodymyr Zelensky has no illusions and minces no words.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells [Piers Morgan] he has been betrayed by Trump, that Elon Musk and the US deliberately cut off Starlink and people are being killed as a result.



“This is not the right side of history,” he says. “It is a pity that we are losing a strong partner”



On Musk and Starlink he says: “This decision will bring a lot of human losses. Of course, people will die”



“I am sure they knew what they did, absolutely. Because it was 1am at night, Starlink was blocked by SpaceX and the United States”



“It’s not just about attack. It’s also about defending life. So people were killed because, not enough destroying, not enough interceptors, including interceptors with Starlink, which didn't work. Of course.”



Asked if he’s angry with Musk, Zelenskyy says: “Yes, I think he is not right. It's a big mistake.”

**

Garry Kasparov: Trump Betrayed Ukraine. Here’s What’s Next.

We cannot overstate the seriousness of these transgressions. Trump and Zelenskyy have butted heads before. Now, the administration is preparing for the next step, outright labeling the Ukrainian president an enemy. If Trump has a stake in Russia’s hydrocarbon sector, the US will declare Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure—essential for Kyiv to level the playing field—as attacks on American interests.

Nick Cohen writes from London: “Trump betrays an ally to please a tyrant.”

Today Ukrainians will die because the United States wants them dead. We don’t know their names yet. They might be old men and women trapped in an apartment block or children playing in the street. But nevertheless they will die because of Donald Trump’s decision to cripple Ukrainian defences and hand the military advantage to Vladimir Putin, who is Trump’s… Well, how can we describe Putin’s relationship with Trump? His paymaster? His controller? His inspiration? This ought to be a clarifying moment. Finally, our leaders ought to grasp that the United States is our enemy.

Podcasts? We Have a Few.

I joined Molly Jong-Fast yesterday… to talk about Kimberly, Natalie, and the possibility that there may be a pattern here.

**

I also joined Talking Feds w/ Harry Litman to talk about the “Who’s Going to Stop Me Presidency.”

And, ICYMI: Kinzinger & Sykes

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Finally…

MAGA 2026. In one picture.

Thursday dogs

Auggie is a big fan of Emma Thompson. And Sense and Sensibility.