To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Chandler's avatar
Gail Chandler
Oct 15

That photo from Ohio is depressing. I hope she files a report. I think it’s worth remembering that Zelenskyy did not allow Trump to shake him down for dirt on Biden. (Trump was impeached for this). It’s a grudge he’ll never let go because of his narcissism. He’s getting his revenge on Zelenskyy.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
Oct 15

Kasparov: "We cannot overstate the seriousness of these transgressions. Trump and Zelenskyy have butted heads before. Now, the administration is preparing for the next step, outright labeling the Ukrainian president an enemy. If Trump has a stake in Russia’s hydrocarbon sector, the US will declare Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure—essential for Kyiv to level the playing field—as attacks on American interests."

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, this is ultimately not Trump's fault. It is the fault of 77 million voters who saw how Trump mismanaged a pandemic, saw how Trump attempted a coup, and heard Trump outline his goals for a second term and decided they liked the cut of Trump's jib. In their estimation, the lives of Ukrainian men, women and children were nowhere as important as cheap prices. On Election Day 2024, these 77 million voters functionally sided with Russia. And now we are where we are.

Reply
Share
12 replies
138 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture