The call to betray Ukraine came from inside the White House; the knives are out in MAGA; Martial Law enters the chat; and a new poll suggests that it is the Corruption, Stupid.

But before we plunge into the vortex of chaos and crazy, please indulge me for a moment, because the ground is still shaking here in Milwaukee, after the Brewers swept the Dodgers 4-0 and are now headed to the World Series for the first time in 44 years. When the old Milwaukee Braves beat the mighty New York Yankees in the 1957 series, the headlines read: “BUSHVILLE WINS!” Which seems a fitting cry once again…

New York sneered that Milwaukee was “Bushville..”When the Braves beat the Yankees in the 1957 World Series, the city embraced the slogan. (JSOnline archives)

Seriously, though, we needed the break, didn’t we? But now, back to standing in the breach….

The Call Came From the White House

On Earth 2.0, this story would end a presidency. But even in our timeline, Donald Trump’s cowardly back-stab of the Ukrainians was an act of historic perfidy. Reuters: “Order to limit Starshield for Ukraine came from inside White House, sources say.”

The order to limit a satellite system used by Ukraine for battlefield communications and drone operations came from inside the White House, according to two US officials and a Western official briefed on the matter. The officials said leaders at the Defense Department received ‌a message that the SpaceX Starshield service for the Ukrainian military needed to be slowed. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not specify who in ‌the White House made the decision or who was responsible for implementing the order. The Pentagon is the biggest customer of Starshield, which is the military-grade version of the Starlink service. Ukrainian officials said this week that military-grade Starlink receptors stopped ​working in Ukraine when mounted on fast-moving objects, interfering with the performance of Ukrainian drones that rely on them for onboard guidance systems over Ukrainian territory.

The system now seems to have been turned back on. Writes Phillips O’Brien: “People need to understand that the only reason Trump backed down on SpaceX and Starshield so quickly is that he got push back right away, politically and from Ukraine. He is a bully and a coward. Stop criticising Zelensky for standing up to him.”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to lash out and defame Zelensky and the Ukrainians struggling to defend their country. In an interview Thursday, Trump said, “I think I find Zelensky to be more difficult to deal with than Putin.”

FFS.

The Worst Turn on the Worst

The Trump White House has never been an orderly place, but these days it feels increasingly like a cross between an asylum and a bag filled with scorpions and snakes.

Trump’s Ice Maiden COS, Susie Wiles, may be queuing up for the chop, as Trump is reportedly asking the denizens of his botoxed hive for suggested successors. For the moment, Trump is standing by Wiles. But, as we know, his loyalty has the shelf-life of ripening bananas, especially when it comes to the women in his Administration.

Meanwhile, the fork-sticking of Katie Zacharia, continues. “Trump team’s brutal texts trashing Katie Zacharia are leaked.”

One senior Trump administration official put it bluntly, saying: “She could barely read.”

And now she’s lost Hannity: “Critics floored by Sean Hannity’s ‘crazy’ Zacharia takedown on Fox News: ‘She’s cooked’.”

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But we are only scratching the surface of the festering ugly: “ Trump Donor Files Defamation Suit Against Kimberly Guilfoyle, Vows to Reveal Evidence That May ‘Bring Down the Entire Trump Administration’.”

Calling Guilfoyle Apate, the Greek goddess of deceit, Deters pledged to play a 16-minute phone recording by the end of Friday that may prove especially damaging to the former ambassador, who resigned on Tuesday after Trump requested that she step down. “By the end of tomorrow, I am going to play for you a phone recording that is the most explosive, most devastating information about Kimberly Guilfoyle to date,” he said. He added: “This might just bring down the entire Trump administration, an administration which I have supported from Day 1, whose policies I still support. It also may end the JD Vance/Marco Rubio ticket after you hear the phone call that I’m going to play tomorrow. It’s pretty freakin’ amazing.”

I’m a bit skeptical, but I’d suggest you place your popcorn orders. (For more Kimberly news, see footnote below.)

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Meanwhile, ICYMI: “Nasty email fight between 2 top Trump appointees spills into the open” - POLITICO

The conflict centers on Paolo Zampolli, a personal friend of Trump’s and a special envoy at the State Department, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, according to the messages obtained by POLITICO. The emails stretch over almost a year and show Zampolli and Landau disagreeing over chains of command as Landau admonishes Zampolli to stick to his remit on cultural issues — but devolve into bitter arguments and unproven allegations.

The name Paolo Zampoli may ring a bell for some of you Here’s a flashback: “Meet Paolo Zampolli, the Man at the Center of Trump’s Biggest Scandals.” He was the guy who got his ex-girlfriend — and mother of his child — deported as part of a nasty custody fight.

Zampolli sent a request to David Venturella, an ICE official, to put his ex-girlfriend Amanda Ungaro, who is Brazilian and was arrested on charges of workplace fraud, in ICE detention. Zampolli had been in a custody battle with Ungaro over their son. The Times obtained communication records demonstrating that Venturella contacted ICE’s Miami office to make sure agents would take Ungaro from a Miami jail where she was being held, an order that Venturella said was important to an individual closely connected to the White House. Ungaro was placed in ICE custody and deported.

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Naturally, Trump himself has also joined the circular firing squad. On Thursday, he pre-emptively tried to shift the blame for the Texas Senate fiasco: “Trump says John Cornyn and Karl Rove to blame if Ken Paxton loses Senate race.” The 80-year-old president bleated:

Sadly, and very stupidly, John Cornyn, and his Liddle’ Buddy, Super RINO, Karl Rove, are doing everything possible to make it hard for Ken Paxton, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Best in the United States, to win the upcoming Midterm Election against a Radical Left Lunatic, James TalaFREAKO, who is the ANTITHESIS of Texas Values. John Cornyn who, after my Endorsement, lost the Primary to Ken by a very wide margin, and Karl Rove, who shouldn’t be allowed to spew his jealousy on FoxNews, should be ashamed of themselves. They are hurting Texas and, more importantly, hurting the United States of America! If Ken Paxton loses, it will be because of WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks like John Cornyn and Karl Rove, who have ineffectively opposed me for my entire political career.

sad.

**

But since, we are on the topic of the Worst People in World, Trump’s first pick to be Attorney General is back in the news in the most predictable way possible: “Matt Gaetz Faces New Lawsuit Over Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme” - The Washington Sun

The Best People. Always.

It’s the Corruption, Stupid

The new Fox News (!) poll is filled with ghastly news for Trump and the GOP. But perhaps the most notable finding: With a little more than two weeks to go before the midterms, corruption has emerged as the top issue among voters, with 88% of respondents saying they are “extremely or very concerned” about “corruption in government.”

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ICYMI: The best graphic of the week via the Wapo: “Secret documents reveal donors behind $330 million for Trump’s ballroom” - The Washington Post

.

The Chaos is the Point

On Thursday, we got the latest attempt at election interference: “Trump Administration Sues California Over Voter Rolls.” - The New York Times

This is unlikely to have any greater success than his other legal damp squibs. As Quinta Jurecic points out, he’s 0 for 26 in his attempts to grab state voter rolls. “Trump’s Total Failure on Voter Rolls” - The Atlantic

The administration’s demands have been rejected by judges appointed by Democrats and Republicans—including several nominated by President Trump himself—a run of losses that represents an embarrassing defeat for Dhillon’s project. More important than humiliation: DOJ’s wipeout demonstrates how America’s decentralized system of elections, aided by the courts, is working to limit Trump’s efforts to corrupt democracy. Anxious narratives about his administration interfering with elections often portray the president as a figure who “can just will his fantasies into existence,” says Justin Levitt, an election-law expert at Loyola Law School and a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division. But the Justice Department’s prolonged losing streak, Levitt told me, “is a pretty clean rebuttal” of Trump’s supposed invincibility.

Over at the Wapo, David Ignatius writes: “If Trump were a batter in a baseball game, he would have struck out, over and over..”

But…

For Trump, winning is not necessarily the point. The chaos is the point. Sowing doubt is the point. Laying the groundwork for the Next Big Lie is the point. So we get this report Via Axios: “Trump's MAGA allies openly discuss martial law.”

MAGA activists are pushing for President Trump to resort to extraordinary measures — including martial law — if they believe the midterm elections are “rigged.”…. On a Sept. 30 video call for MAGA election activists streamed on Rumble, speakers warned of widespread election security breaches they believe will occur in November — and urgently pushed for remedies. Ticktin, Trump’s childhood friend, said on the call “there would have to be martial law in the event... [of] another rigged election.”

Nota bene

Charlie Cook: “Republicans’ guardrails are collapsing.”

This is the election Democrats fantasized about. This is the election Republicans had nightmares about. If Republicans are smart, they will figure out why this happened and learn from it. If Democrats are smart, they will figure out why this happened and not let the victory go to their heads. While the party holding the White House always loses seats, there were structural or technical reasons this election shouldn’t have been particularly bad for Republicans. Since late summer, however, those guardrails have evaporated, with this election very clearly headed to a very grim place for the GOP…. The bottom line is that the GOP losing the House was expected, but the damage should have been limited…. Despite this lopsided, GOP-friendly Senate map, Republicans are either underdogs or no better than even money in seven currently Republican-held seats—in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas—and possibly an eighth, in South Carolina. It’s hard to see over half a dozen GOP-held seats in danger on this map and think nothing big is happening.

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Yet another reminder that social media is not real life. Despite the loudest voices online, a new poll shows that Democratic voters are resisting a lurch to the left:

Only 37% of Democrats say their party should become more liberal, while a majority, some 52%, say the party should either become more moderate or stay the same. In another sign of moderate impulses, two-thirds of Democrats in the poll said they prefer a candidate who reaches across the aisle in the spirit of compromise to pass legislation, far more than the one-quarter who want a candidate who won’t compromise on principles. And more Democrats call themselves “somewhat liberal” than “very liberal.” They support centrist ideas such as border security, police funding and voter ID laws more than the very-liberal group does. How liberal is the Democratic Party? For every El-Sayed running for Senate, Democrats have also nominated a moderate such as Roy Cooper, the former governor now leading his race for a North Carolina Senate seat.

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But a word of caution. Some of you may remember this from 10 years ago this week:

Friday dogs

Our French dog, Zok, wants you to know that the politics of France are also très insane these days.