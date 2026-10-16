To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
Oct 16

When our not-so-esteemed President spoke of taking out San Diego and Los Angeles, who knew that it would be the Milwaukee Brewers and not Iran? Thanks, Donald.

First World Series in 44 years for the Brew Crew. Wisconsin is a happy place today, my friends. Join us in a toast with fine cheese and good beer. We'll save some for you.

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
Oct 16Edited

Trump and his regime of clowns, grifters, nincompoops, criminals, self-dealers, traitors, backstabbers, fawning cult members, and liars are making species usually referred to as dangerous vermin look far better by comparison.

Governance by an actual bag full of spiders, snakes, and scorpions would be a big step up for America in 2026.

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