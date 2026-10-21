To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
6d

WashPost: "In a visit to Ohio earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance referred to Acton as “a crazy person,” and added: “I did promise Amy that I would meet her at a bar later. I understand she is into that sort of thing. So I’m going to try to get to know her a little bit better.”"

This from the guy who lectures Pope Leo about Catholicism. If a man said something like this about my wife or any other woman who is dear to me...

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Barbara B's avatar
Barbara B
6d

“Estranged mother” seems a mild term for someone who failed to protect her daughter from her mother’s husbands abuse and continued to side with the rapist until he died.

How about, “failed mother”, “abusive mother”, “accomplice to rape”. Do you really need help to determine which of these two is lying, trying to excuse herself and/or delusional??? If so, how do you manage to make your way through life?

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