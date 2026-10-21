Ramaswamy’s new low.

St. Paul, who rather famously changed his mind about a number of things, urged us to focus on “whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy.” (Philippians 4:8)

On this bright October morn, we could, indeed, meditate on these things — or we could contemplate the slumgullion of the midterms:

With just 13 days until the midterms, the slime is flowing down like a mighty stream. We’ve already seen debunked lies about James Talarico in a mental ward; the usual racist slop about Haitians and Somalians; millions of dollars accusing opponents of backing sex changes for kids; and suggestions that a Michigan Democrat is a “jihadist.”

But the ugly race for governor in Ohio is reminding us that (1) there is no bottom, and (2) rank vileness can coexist with rank stupidity.

I refer, of course, to Vivek Ramaswamy’s crude, blundering attempt to smear his opponent, Amy Acton, by featuring her estranged mother, Donna Arthur, in an ad calling Acton a “liar.”

At first, the Republican tried a stealthy approach to the smear, running the ad on social media without any identification; and the sniggering chodes of MAGA leapt on the attack as a political “kill shot.”

Only to have it blow up spectacularly in their faces.

Ramaswamy’s campaign now admits that it was responsible for the ad and says it plans to spend $4 million to air it, despite a massive and growing backlash as voters learn that Acton was removed from her mother’s home when she was 12 after her stepfather was indicted on a charge of raping her.

Acton’s campaign quickly released the documentation; and it is harrowing stuff.

The Wapo reports that both court records and contemporary reports in local media, “corroborated her account that she and her brother were removed from their mother’s home after her second husband, Cledith Arthur, was arrested and indicted in 1978 and charged with rape of ‘Amy Stearns being less than thirteen (13) years of age.’” (National Review notes: “Donna Arthur also has her own criminal history, including pleading guilty to theft by deception while living in Pennsylvania in the 1990s and being accused of animal abuse as recently as 2021.”)

Despite the evidence that he had abused her daughter, Acton’s mother — the star of Ramaswamy’s ad — stood by the accused rapist. The last time Amy Acton saw her mother was in the courtroom after her stepfather was charged. Acton approached her mother “to give her a kiss, and she just turned her cheek away. That was the last time I ever saw her,” Acton told a local newspaper in 2019.

“After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died,” Acton’s brother, Philip Stearns, said in a statement issued by Acton’s campaign. “This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core — a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants.”

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The extraordinary (if that is the right word) thing about the story is that Ramaswamy is sticking with the smear even after it became clear that he was politicizing a childhood rape. But this is consistent with what we continue to learn about Ramaswamy’s character — and the willingness of folks like JD Vance to join in the defamation. Via the Wapo:

This was not the first time Ramaswamy has been accused of twisting facts and planting rumors about Acton, whom he and a cohort of conservative influencers have suggested is a public drunk and mentally unstable. In a visit to Ohio earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance referred to Acton as “a crazy person,” and added: “I did promise Amy that I would meet her at a bar later. I understand she is into that sort of thing. So I’m going to try to get to know her a little bit better.”

Exit take: Acton has been narrowly leading in the polls but is being swamped with GOP attack ads. The GOP have aired $140 million in ads, outspending the Democrat by something like 3-ro-1.

But even Republicans are acknowledging that the Mom Smear is backfiring. Notes Politico’s Playbook:

Even Republicans close to Ramaswamy are recoiling. “It’s so gross to forsake family members for politics,” a Republican operative close to the campaign told Playbook. “I think it’s bad. It’s just morally bad.”…. The timing couldn’t be worse for Republicans. GOP strategists are increasingly looking to Ohio as a critical firewall against a potential blue wave in November. And with the governor’s race looking more and more competitive, Republicans can hardly afford a late-breaking controversy that risks turning off the very voters Ramaswamy needs.

Trump’s Polls Continue to Sink

An update for those of you who follow these things: “Democrats Have a Wide Lead in Our New Poll as Trump Slides” - The New York Times

The final New York Times/Siena University national poll of the 2026 midterm campaign finds Democrats leading nationally by 11 percentage points, 52 to 41 percent, when likely voters were asked about the specific candidates for the House in their district. Eleven is a big number. No party has won the national vote by such a large margin since the Democrats did so in 2008. While the outcome of the midterms will ultimately be decided seat by seat, anything like the results of the poll would probably yield a large Democratic House majority and give the party every opportunity to flip the red states they need to win the Senate, including in states where Democrats simply haven’t been competitive in recent years. In today’s polarized era of closely fought elections, it can be hard to believe that a party could win by that much. The skepticism is not unfounded. The polls have raised the possibility of this kind of overwhelming Republican defeat before in the Trump era, only for the polls to ultimately overestimate Democratic support in 2016, 2020 and, at least in crucial red states, in the 2018 election. This kind of polling error is possible — it’s happened before — but it’s not inevitable, either. And at least in this particular poll, the Democratic lead is large enough that the party would still deliver a significant victory even if it were off by as much as the polls were in 2016 or 2020.

The Musk Effect in Wisconsin

My fellow cheesehead, James Wigderson, has been following the deeply deplorable re-election campaign of MAGA poltroon, Derrick Van Orden.

The GOP rep’s latest disappointment was the announcement that the execution of Nidal Hasan will not, after all, be livestreamed.

Earlier this month, Hegseth announced the execution of Hasan would be livestreamed for all the MAGA supporters of the president to enjoy. Van Orden was so excited to hear of Hegseth’s plan to livestream the Hasan execution, the congressman even offered to “vollenteer” to be part of the firing squad.

Not since Percy Wetmore in The Green Mile has there been a more willing “vollenteer.” It’s highly unlikely Hegseth accepted Van Orden’s offer to participate, but who knows what could have been decided over a few two-three-six-ten beers in Eau Claire?

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Wigderson also suggests that Van Orden be asked about his Broligarch sugar-daddy:

If Musk is indeed responsible for slowing down Ukraine’s defenses against Russian attacks, Van Orden should be asked how he feels about getting $4.6 million in assistance from a murderer.

Two Years Ago Today.

Regrets. I have a few. This isn’t one of them.

Wednesday dogs

I know I’ve already published this one. But on this day of mists and mellow fruitfulness, I wanted to share it again.