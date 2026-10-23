Jake Tapper, perhaps, summed it up best: “Trump’s closing argument is akin to, ‘we stand by those who stand by child rapists’.”

Indeed, how much more on-brand could it be for the aging Epstein associate to side with the abuser and smear his victim — 11 days before the midterms?

It’s Friday.

And this is the moral swamp we are forced to watch every day. Today feels even worse.

Even as members of his own party recoiled from the revolting ad that Vivek Ramaswamy is running against his opponent, Amy Acton, in the ugly race for Ohio governor, Donald Trump has weighed in with a fulsome endorsement of the smear.

The ad features Acton’s estranged mother — the woman who sided with the man who had raped her daughter when Acton was just 12 years old. Some background:

Acton’s stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was arrested and charged with raping Acton in 1978. He pleaded not guilty but was later indicted by a grand jury. Arthur supported her husband after his arrest. She went with him when he fled Ohio for Pennsylvania to avoid prosecution, abandoning her children. Cledith Arthur never returned to Ohio, despite warrants for his arrest. He died in 2004.

Ramaswamy plans to spend $4 million attacking the woman who was raped as a child.

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s GOP governor, secretary of state; Senator Jon Husted; former governor, John Kasich; and former GOP senator, Rob Portman, all have denounced the ad. In response to JD Vance’s defense of the ad, the former GOP speaker of the Ohio House, Ryan Smith, posted: “It is beyond ridiculous to defend a horrible ad and criticize people for whining. What happened to human decency? Stop normalizing bad behavior and embarrassing the party. Ohio deserves better than this!”

“It was wrong to run this ad,” the state’s Republican governor, DeWine said. “I would urge the Ramaswamy campaign to take this down. It’s just wrong.”

Its wrongness has resonated far beyond the political world. Ramaswamy’s attempt to weaponize a child rape was denounced by a wide-ranging coalition of the decent — a coalition that decisively does not include either Vance or his master.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump put out a lengthy bleat applauding the ugliness that he has so much to spawn:

“Vivek Ramaswamy put up a very powerful Ad about a mother saying that her daughter, Amy Acton, who is running for Governor of Ohio, is a liar, and much worse. The Press, in a concerted and well coordinated attack, is trying to get Vivek Ramaswamy to ‘take down the Ad.’ Frankly, anybody whose mother spoke about a daughter in that way would normally lead to the daughter being precluded from serving in Office”

I’ll spare you the rest.

The New York Times describes this as a “Republican rift over Ramaswamy’s attack ad.” But this does not fully grasp what is actually happening, because we are not witnessing a “rift,” but an abyss; A vast, yawning, gaping moral abyss in our politics.

Jonathan Martin put this into context,

Ramaswamy’s bet is that Donald Trump has fundamentally transformed politics and the old rules no longer apply. Voters are cynical, the news media has a shadow of its influence and boundaries are for RINOS. Might makes right. Oh, and as he has told Republicans, the ad tested well with voters, I’ve been informed by a GOP official.

Martin is skeptical that this will work, “not just because Ramaswamy is loathsome, his conduct appalling and the spot an act of self-sabotage once people learn the facts,” but because he thinks voters want “something better.”

We’ll find out if he’s right in a fortnight.

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BONUS: Yes, there is something you can do about this . How about letting these folks know what you think? Via Popular information: “The corporate cash behind Vivek Ramaswamy’s "despicable" TV ad.”

The ad was financed by Ramaswamy’s campaign, which has raised money from numerous major corporations — both through corporate PACs and from top executives.

The GOP’s profoundly sh*tty closing argument

Imagine, if you will, what it is like being a Republican candidate on the ballot and waking up to this week’s headlines. You already face massive headwinds and a huge enthusiasm gap. But, which of these stories is likely to jazz up your voters; which developments will motivate Republicans to crawl through glass to get to the polls on November 3?

Discuss amongst yourselves.

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Nota bene

Nellie Bowles: TGIF: President Elon.

Elon Musk—America’s technological savior and also its most in-demand problematic sperm donor—is apparently setting geopolitical policy through his control of space internet. Here’s what happened: Musk slowed down Ukraine’s military Starlink internet, called Starshield, after the country bombed Russian diesel refineries, which apparently he didn’t like, according to The Wall Street Journal (which is on such a run, my god it’s good, good lord I’m mad). So he capped their internet speed, which made some of their drones unworkable. There are conflicting reports of whether the administration knew about this or not. Now, on the one hand, Musk made Starlink. If the government is so good at stuff, why didn’t it make Starlink? On the other hand, Starlink is so valuable that it literally might need to be nationalized. Sure, then the satellites will never be repaired and every Starlink tech will have to prove that they have one disability. But the alternative is Elon Musk alone, between rapid X posting, will control geopolitics. He’s going to hit the wrong button and whoops, bye Europe. As a notoriously stable genius once said: No one should have all that power. Especially a man who can’t seem to manage his own warring harem, so I’m doubtful about his ability to singularly manage the postwar international rules-based order.

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Trump and the GOP are hemorrhaging young voters. How bad is it? This bad:

In the most recent New York Times/Siena University poll of likely midterm voters, published Wednesday, 70 percent of young voters identified as Democrats or leaned that way. That’s 15 points higher than in our last poll before the 2024 election, and comparable to the 2008 election, when a youth wave helped Barack Obama to victory. The share of voters, by age, who said they identified as Democrats or leaned that way, in 2024 and 2026. Nationwide, young voters now favor the Democratic candidate for Congress in their district by 44 percentage points, compared with a 10-point margin two years ago.

Friday dogs

Eli weighs 140 pounds, but he still wants to sit on your lap. (Photo by JF Riordan)