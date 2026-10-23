To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
4d

KUDOS on that list of Vivek donors and here is hoping a lot of them hear from a lot of disgusted customers! Vote on Nov 3, but vote with your dollars too!

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
4d

Wow, Charlie, that list of Trump & Company's recent horrors! A person needs a spreadsheet to keep track. I will save this post.

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