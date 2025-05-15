To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )'s avatar
KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
May 15, 2025

Chuck Schumer is a bloviating gas bag who thrills at pontificating. The DEMS would do well to replace him with someone of greater substance and import.

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
May 15, 2025

The Susan Collins of Democrats. Feh.

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