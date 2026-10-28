Trump w/ fellow failed autocrat, Viktor Orban.

I floated this thought on yesterday’s livestream with Matt Lewis, but I wanted to revisit it: Part of the difficulty of navigating our fraught era is the constant, chronic sense that our timeline reads like a parody of a satire of stupidity. Other generations faced the challenge of separating the wheat from the chaff; the goats from the sheep. We have to distinguish the surreal from the moronic from the outright fake. “Surely this can’t be real,” will be chiseled on the tombstones of our sanity.

I’m guessing that you know what I’m talking about, because we are enduring the same firehose. Every day.

Amidst the sound and fury of the midterm campaigns we read: “Viktor Orbán, U.N. Secretary-General?” A sick joke? Of course. But a quasi-serious one: The WSJ reported that the Trump Administration is pushing the disgraced Hungarian autocrat for United Nations Secretary-General. “The U.S. has encouraged the former Hungarian Prime Minister to enter the race, even bringing him the initial idea.” The plan, apparently, is for Orbán to be the joint candidate of the US, Russia, and China.

“Why not Mr. Orbán?” asked the editors of the Wall Street Journal.

There are plenty of reasons, such as that he would act as an apologist for Vladimir Putin and other dictators. But Mr. Orbán is “the dream MAGA-conservative candidate,” the U.S. official argued.

Speaking of MAGA dreams: Trump’s America has become a full-fledged Sanctuary State for a variety of assorted crooks and failed wanna-be strongmen. Apparently, this is the new normal for Brazilian politics: Defeated Trump-crony Flávio Bolsonaro and his family fled the country shortly after he conceded defeat in the election and sought asylum in the tender arms of the Donald.

Bolsonaro’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, also fled to Florida after losing the 2022 presidential election to Lula. On Monday, the U.S. said that it would grant visas to Flávio Bolsonaro and his family. Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, visited the White House in May.

Even as Trump continued to stroke his BFF’s in the Axis of Thuggery, he lashed out at his new enemy… (checks notes several times)…. Norway, which he labeled a sh*thouse country’ because it failed to awarded him Nobel Peace Prize.

Mr. Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway ‘because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize... So I don’t want anybody from Norway.’ ‘I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a sh*thouse country, actually,’ Mr. Trump said, using a term that he has also previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Indeed, we’ve become numbed to the inanity of much of Trump’s rhetoric, including his deeply unsubtle use of racist rhetoric like what we heard at his rally in Georgia:

“Somalia -- you know 98% of the people that we have here now in Somalia don’t work. They don’t really have to work because they steal so much. They all have a Mercedes Benz. Can you believe? Low IQ and they live better than you do”

Notes Ben Cohen: “I remember the days when making grotesque racial stereotypes and inventing statistics was frowned upon in American politics. You know, all the way back in 2015.”

And I regret to tell you that BJs have entered the chat. Colby Hall shares this morsel from Trump’s Texas rally:

Trump told a Texas crowd Tuesday night that James Talerico “wants to get rid of the meat,” then acted it out with his hands. “You ever see him go to a barbecue when he’s trying to show I love the meat? Oh, I love it. Look.” The motion he made with his hands to his mouth is unmistakably similar to a blow-job, and nothing that looks like how anyone eats meat. Morning Joe opened Wednesday on the clip. “Why is he making that motion?” one host asked. Joe Scarborough called it “kind of X-rated” and said Trump is “going around saying like, Talarico is gay.” JD Vance made a similar gay-baiting “joke” last week.

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This bizarrity unfolded as Trump continued sharing his Deep Thoughts on Nicki Minaj’s “beautiful ass” and [NOT A PARODY] floated the idea of naming her his new press secretary to replace the tragically blonde and departed Katie Zacharia.

But this would hardly be the most absurd Trumpist appointment. In yet another in the endless train of sick jokes, Pete Hegseth’s faith adviser is a guy named Ryan Higgins, who shared racist and homophobic posts, and such deeply Christian sentiments as labeling immigrants as “barbarians, killing and raping our white women.”

On his social media platforms, CNN found Higgins defended a video President Donald Trump shared depicting the Obamas as apes, said same-sex marriage was “abominable,” and speculated about how many abortions former Vice President Kamala Harris might have had, citing her age and claiming she had a “long record of sleeping around.”

The sickest joke of all?

[Higgins] joined the Pentagon as a senior adviser for faith matters, a role that had not existed in recent years. Hegseth has made his religious views a staple of his office and public engagement. The defense secretary began hosting monthly Christian worship services inside the Pentagon, inviting speakers including Doug Wilson, a pastor who has said he supports the repeal of women’s right to vote and that homosexuality should be criminalized. In February, Higgins thanked Wilson for encouraging “our amazing Pentagon family.”

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Meanwhile, Bibi’s fate now depends on solving the Rubik’s Cube of Israeli coalition politics.

On the homefront, however, the news is better: Trump’s campaign of retribution suffered multiple pratfalls this week. The most dramatic Fail: “Grand Jury Declines to Bring Charges Against Cassidy Hutchinson” - The New York Times

The rejection of the indictment — known in legal circles as a “no true bill” — was the latest extraordinary setback in Mr. Trump’s wide-ranging campaign to go after his political opponents. The Justice Department has repeatedly failed to build criminal indictments against the president’s rivals. Some Justice Department prosecutors had been deeply skeptical that there was a case to be made against Ms. Hutchinson for lying to Congress. They had concluded that it would be difficult to win a conviction against her.

Wait. Thers’s more. A judge ruled that the Administration had illegally fired Maurene Comey, who is former FBI director James Comey's daughter, from her post as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. Stung, the DOJ rushed out word that it was making a third attempt to charge Comey himself, in filings that barely pass a laugh test. (See Adam Klasfeld’s breakdown here: “Comey’s third criminal case: The dumbest yet?”)

ICYMI: Yes, we have podcasts.

As Trump and the Republicans make their closing arguments, New York Times columnist David French joins me to discuss the backlash to the Ramaswamy ad, whether Texas is really in play, the DOJ’s Alaska lawsuit, Pete Hegseth’s reported Senate ambitions, and how corruption could shape the vote.

You can read French’s latest here: “Despicable Doesn’t Begin to Cover It” - The New York Times

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As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Nota Bene

This seems relevant. “Ex-Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul Accuses Trump of Rape”

Later that day, Donald Trump’s representative invited Keul to go upstairs at the Plaza Hotel to meet with Trump. Believing this meeting to be a lucky break for the purpose of furthering her career and education, Keul accompanied Trump’s representative upstairs. He ushered her into the suite, where upon entering, Trump reportedly grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her; in the process, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body. Keul described the rape as “brutal.” Following the assault, according to Keul’s report, Trump sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated his promises to arrange for a visa and NYU admission, and made her promise she would keep quiet, saying, “[T]he show must go on.” Keul reports that she finished the pageant in a terrified “daze” as her passport had been taken from her on her arrival. She did not ask for her passport to be returned before the contest was over, lest she indicate to Trump that something was wrong. During the pageant, she was also summoned, along with four other models, to a private audition with John Casablancas, who made her walk for him and made similar promises about taking care of her. She returned to Switzerland, declining to participate in an additional Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii several weeks later. Several months after the assault, Trump called Keul in Switzerland and reiterated his offer to set her up with a visa and admission to NYU. She declined.

Can the polls be wrong? Maybe. Brian Klaas explains. “Polling Errors OR the Fallible Uncertainty of Nate Silver”

The bottom line is this: both polling and forecasting models are deeply, deeply uncertain. They may get the overall result right, but even that won’t allow us to say that the poll or the model was accurate. (If you’d like to read more about this thorny problem, I’ll refer you to Grimmer, Knox, and Westwood’s research paper.) In 2024, I made an incorrect prediction in these pages that Kamala Harris would win. It was largely guesswork based on the polls I saw before the election. I was wrong. That wrongness only served to highlight my point: no matter how many times you click refresh on polling averages, no matter how much training you have in understanding polling, you just don’t know. Nobody, no matter how fancy their methodology or explanation, really knows. In the end, I’d bet a fair amount of money on Democrats having a better midterm election this year than Republicans. If I had a gun to my head, I would probably say that the Democrats will likely win the House and the Senate. But as much as we want to solve humanity’s divination problem and see into the future, nobody will truly know what’s going to happen until the votes are counted, including me.

Wednesday dogs

Yes, Eli would very much like a treat.