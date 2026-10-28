To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
13h

Trump quote: "They [Somalis] all have a Mercedes. Low IQ, and they live better than you do."

This needs to be paired with another Trump quote: "I can say the stupidest things, and you'll still laugh!"

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
14h

As a descendant of Norwegian immigrants, I'm glad we got in before Trump closed the door. Or am I?

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