Andrew and Tristan Tate attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on April 11, 2026. President Donald Trump also attended the event. —@Julia Demaree Nikhinson—Pool/Getty Images

Europe is burning; the war in the Mideast is spreading; Trump meets with Netanyahu and Zelensky; the GOP Senate confirms another deplorable appointment; Wisconsin Dems’ rolling political FUBAR keeps rolling; and Julie K. Brown asks: “Why is America not outraged?” — which seems like an excellent, evergreen, question.

Happy Wednesday.

Trump’s latest ghastly poll

Via CNN:

A record-high 73% of US adults say that President Donald Trump hasn’t paid enough attention to the country’s most important problems, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with just 27% saying he’s had the right priorities. That comes amid increasingly bleak views of the Iran war, stagnating economic unhappiness, and broad discontent about Trump’s approach to these challenges. Roughly two-thirds of Americans think that Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions and that his military decisions in Iran have hurt the US. Around three-quarters say the president is not in touch with the problems ordinary Americans face in their daily lives. Trump’s overall approval rating, 34%, matches the career low he last saw at the close of his first term, following the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Half of Americans now strongly disapprove of him, a high across his terms, with a record-low 15% strongly approving.

And, nota bene: “Within his own party, his approval rating has hit a new low at 78% among Republicans, and just 19% of Republicans say they’re enthusiastic about the rest of his second term, down from 38% last spring.”

Julie K. Brown’s question

“Two of the world’s most notorious sex predators are feted in Washington by one of Trump’s top aides,” she writes, “and no one blinks an eye.”

After years of “Me too” and the roiling controversies about Jeffrey Epstein, she wonders, where is the outrage?

Brown is the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who broke open the Epstein cover-up in the first place, so she brings a deep and unique perspective to the way that Trumpian DC is reacting to the arrest of the Tate Brothers, who face rape and sex trafficking charges in two countries. They are also major MAGA influencers.

Indeed, reports Brown, “one of Trump’s top aides threw a party for them right before their recent arrest in Miami on child pornography charges in the UK.”

If you are unfamiliar with these denizens of the man-o-sphere, Brown provides some background to their message and their appeal.

The brothers took the “OnlyFans” model to a whole new level by creating a “Pimping Hoes Degree” to teach men how to groom young women. Andrew Tate repeatedly said that rape victims must “bear responsibility” for their attacks and demonstrated in one video how he would physically assault a female partner if she ever accused him of cheating. “It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up b***h,” he said. He has described women as “intrinsically lazy” and said there was “no such thing as an independent female.” His comments dehumanize women, and encourage violence — and they’ve been banned from several social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Despite this — or, rather, because of this — MAGA has embraced the Tate brothers. Brown writes that they “managed to launder their reputations through a digital ecosystem by primarily gearing their message to the alt-right and men who gravitate to misogynist podcasters and influencers.”

Among the Tate brother’s most enthusiastic fanboys? Members of Trump’s inner circle and his family.

They’ve also leveraged their millions of followers to gain support among Trump’s top advisors, family members and other influential conservatives, like Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson. Donald Trump Jr. — Trump’s eldest son — had criticized Andrew Tate’s prosecution in Romania, calling it “absolute insanity” in a X post in 2023. Then, in a livestream with Tate in 2024, he said, “you’ve got people attacking you as far as I’m concerned.” Trump’s youngest son, Barron, also appears to have cultivated a friendship with the Tate brothers to help his father’s campaign.

They are not alone. “Trump’s former lawyer, Alina Habba, told Andrew Tate she was a big “fan” of his on a podcast on January 10, 2025 — just ten days before Trump took office again on Feb. 20, 2025.”

For their part, the alleged sex traffickers have repeatedly claimed that they are tight with Trump World and the Trump family. ““I’m very close with the Trump family,” Andrew Tate boasted, “I know them well.” After appearing with Habba, the NYT reported, Andrew texted someone close to him: “I had word from The Trump admin that theyre on top of things. Ive been told ill be free soon but Trump needs to see me in Miami.” (sic)

This brings us to the party that feted the brothers. Brown provides the background and the receipts.

In the days before their arrest, the brothers were enjoying some time in the elite social and political circles of Washington, D.C., where they were feted by none other than Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent who introduced Trump to Melania.

You may remember the story of Zampolli and his nasty child-custody battle with his child’s mother, Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro.

Ungaro had been arrested in Florida and subsequently deported back to Brazil. Evidence suggests that Zampolli pressured U.S. immigration officials to deport her, although he has denied he was directly involved. In the aftermath of Ungaro’s deportation, she claimed in several since-deleted social media posts that Melania had been an escort who worked for Jeffrey Epstein. Ungaro threatened to expose other dirt about Trump, Melania and Epstein.

It will not surprise you to learn that Zampolli is, apparently, also a fan of the Tate Boys.

Zampolli confirmed that he “hosted the Tate brothers at his house in Northwest Washington,” and that the party was attended by about 150 people, according to the Daily Mail. Asked whether the event was connected to his State Department post, the 56-year-old quipped: “Why would I do that? This was a summer gathering.” It’s hard to ignore the optics of Zampolli — a close confident of Trump and the First Lady — hosting a summer soiree for two of the world’s most famous sex predators.

Brown asks the key question:

In what universe would an American leader allow himself and his own family to be associated with self-described misogynists? Last I checked, neither Trump nor his sons have ever denounced the brothers for publicly implying they have a cozy relationship with the President of the United States.

She also puts the story in context:

The Tates are being held in a federal detention center as they fight extradition to the UK. The Trump administration has said it will not block their extradition. Still, Trump and his hand-picked attorney general continue to flout the Epstein Files Transparency Act by refusing to release the rest of the files — files that may implicate some of Trump’s closest allies and possibly even himself.

So curious minds — including Brown — wonder: “[What], if anything, Trump is trying to cover up about his association and/or others who participated in or enabled Epstein’s crimes.”

Given how this is going, and what we’ve found thus far, shouldn’t someone investigate whether the President was involved?

You’d think.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin…

Democrats keeping rolling toward political disaster. My fellow cheesehead, James Wigderson, has a report on last night’s gubernatorial “debate,” which left the front-running DSA candidate, Francesca Hong, untouched.

[GOP] Congressman Tom Tiffany won and he wasn’t even in the room. The remaining five Democrats running for their party’s nomination for governor met Tuesday night for the one and only televised debate, and none of the candidates took a swipe at the frontrunner, state Rep. Francesca Hong, the Democratic Socialist in the race.

Oof. With the stakes about as high as they could be, none of the Democrats were willing to call out the electoral catastrophe of nominating a far-left candidate in a closely divided swing state.

[Instead] of confronting Hong with her record, the other Democratic candidates were content to talk about themselves. It’s not as if Hong didn’t give them opportunities. When Hong was asked about her irresponsible statement following a recent police shooting in Madison, she said it was “an execution,” not one of her Democratic colleagues followed up on her refusal to apologize.

A new poll suggests that the fat lady may be about to sing (and doom Democratic hopes of blocking the election of the MAGA election-denying Tiffany.)

The Democratic candidates had to know time is running out. The primary election is August 11. Mail-in absentee balloting has already started, and voters can now vote in person for early absentee voting, too. Every day that Hong’s opponents leave her unchallenged is a day she is closer to winning. Another poll came out on Tuesday, this time from State Navigate, which confirmed her front-runner status. Among likely voters, Hong was supported by 44%, Crowley came in second at 15%, while Barnes is in third at 14%. The other two candidates are at 4% each, and only 13% are undecided. The poll was taken after Crowley re-entered the race. State Navigate estimates 11% of the vote is already in, and according to their poll Hong has 43% of the ballots already cast. Barnes has 18% of the votes cast while Crowley only has 11%.

(A bit of background, via the WSJ: [Hong] backs legalizing marijuana to fund high-speed broadband and supports a state-run development bank, Medicare-for-all, a 32-hour workweek with no pay cut, abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, restoring voting rights to felons and the eventual elimination—or at least reduction—of prisons and police.)

Wigderson notes the down-ballot implications of a Hong primary victory:

Not only could we have a Tiffany win, but Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden, who was actually at the Capitol on January 6 as a protester (he did not go in), might be saved by Tiffany’s coattails. A Tiffany victory over Hong could also mean Republicans in the state Senate may keep their majority. Great job, Democrats.

ICYMI: Livestream with Matt Lewis

We also discuss the DSA delusion…

Wednesday dogs

Flashback to old man Pete and older Wisconsin man.