To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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The Silver Symposium's avatar
The Silver Symposium
4d

Quick question:

"[Hong] backs legalizing marijuana to fund high-speed broadband and supports a state-run development bank, Medicare-for-all, a 32-hour workweek with no pay cut, abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, restoring voting rights to felons and the eventual elimination—or at least reduction—of prisons and police.)"

Until about five years ago, almost every position here was considered a normie democrat position?

Legalizing marijuana has been something many states and politicians on both sides of the aisle have been moving forward. A land bank is not a new concept; that's also been a conservative idea for a long time? Okay, medicare for all is a bit leftie, as is a 32 hour work week, but this hardly seems like 'my god, the world is ending' policies.

As for ICE, can anyone really look at the current ICE regime, which is just out murdering people in the streets with no oversight and going 'yes, we should keep this in place?' Can that be reformed? It's not even that old. ICE wasn't created until after 9/11. It's not like they're trying to abolish the CIA.

Also, it has never made a lot of sense that we strip people who serve out their sentences of their voting rights, and this is also a thing many GOP states have toyed with?

In any case, let's take a second and assume that your proposal is true on its face, that all of these policies are in fact too far left for the electorate. He's the question you now have to answer:

What is the 'moderate' or 'normal' Democrat position on these issues? What is the lane for a Democrat who is not simply agreeing with the GOP or saying that the present state of affairs is good?

Here's the thing I want you to grapple with, Charlie: if we assume that the GOP positions on these issues is bad, and that we don't want them to win, what is the 'correct' Democrat position on these issues that is neither the GOP nor liberal democratic position that is not 'what we currently have?'

Because what you keep articulating is: "the present is intolerable, the right is intolerable, the left is intolerable.'

So what is tolerable for you? What is the position you believe the Democrats should take on ICE that is not the GOP position? What is the position on social security or medicare or marijuana that is not the status quo or the conservative or liberal position?

Because I get that you don't think the liberal democrat can win. Okay, what Democratic positions do you think can win, that are not simply the GOP positions? I do not understand what you are trying to claim is the way forward.

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George Cody's avatar
George Cody
4d

"Where is the outrage?" Something has been seriously lost. Nixon had only been 30 days into his second term - after defeating a true military veteran patriot by an electoral landslide - when it was becoming clear enough to all that the Watergate break-in and the "Plumbers" who carried it out were part of something larger. the Senate Select Watergate Committee held its first hearings in May,1973, and it was already clear that something was not right. And the outrage began to build. I was in grad school and working summers in a Seattle paint store/ warehouse operation; the warehousemen were Teamsters. Most had "crossed over" and voted for Nixon as McGovern was painted as a flower-loving Commie peacenik, but as the Watergate evidence emerged so did the buyer's remorse. In early June I was passing by the warehouse break room when one of the more outspoken Teamster guys slammed down the morning newspaper and said - loudly - "I can't believe I voted for that son of a bitch." i realized later this was the first indicator that Nixon was sooner or later going to be done. But now it should really have been the case that when in September, 2025, we started watching our military under Hegseth murdering unidentified civilians in boats off the coast of another sovereign nation there should have been outrage, but there was no "I can't believe I voted for that son of a bitch." The nation was truly over the edge. So here we are, stuck in the kind of war that unrepentant killers carry out and still trying to figure out where we left our outrage.

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