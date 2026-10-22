Why Are Americans Gloomy on the Economy? They No Longer Trust Trump.

Less than two weeks before the midterms, our resident economist, Justin Wolfers (University of Michigan, Platypus Economics), joins me to explain why consumer sentiment is at a record low, how tariffs and immigration crackdowns eroded trust in Trump’s economy, and why Trump’s October Bribe-a-Palooza is both bad politics and horrifically bad economics.

We start by asking the question: “Our economic statistics look pretty good, so why are Americans so gloomy?” Wolfer’s answer: It’s the loss in confidence in the “leaders” at the top.

An overwhelming majority of Americans rate economic policy under Trump as poor — the worst it has ever been — and they worry what this means for their economic futures.

You can read the whole thing here: “It’s Not the Economy. It’s Who’s Running It.”

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Vivek Tries to Weaponize a Child’s Rape. It Isn’t Going Well. Charlie Sykes · Oct 21 St. Paul, who rather famously changed his mind about a number of things, urged us to focus on “whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy.” Read full story

Some highlights of my conversation with Justin Wolfers

Economic confidence has cratered under Trump.

Trump 2.0 has been a stew of incoherence.

Why the economy feels different for Wall Street… and for workers.

Why Trump’s bribes and gimmicks (including the 5K checks) aren’t working for Trump.

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