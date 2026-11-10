To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Why the GOP Meltdown is Going to Get Worse

A conversation with Nicholas Grossman
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes

Last week was bad, but it is likely to get worse for the GOP, especially for folks like JD Vance and Marco Rubio who won’t be able to wipe off the stink of the Trump debacle. On today’s “To the Contrary” Podcast, I’m joined by Nicholas Grossman, professor of international relations at the University of Illinois and editor of Arc Digital, to pick through the rubble of MAGA, and why Trump has chosen to double down rather than change course — and what this could mean for the Republican Party heading into 2028.

We also discuss the burbling Nvidia spy scandal and explore the question: Can Trump effectively circumvent a Congress?

You can read some of Grossman’s latest here: JD Vance Can’t Distance Himself From Trump

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Some highlights of my conversation with Nicholas Grossman

Is JD toast?

How about Rubio?

The GOP’s Third Term No-Win Nightmare

Trump tried — and failed — to interfere with this election

Why authoritarians want mediocrities

Connecting the dots on the Nvidia Spy scandal

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