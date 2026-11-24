As the Trump-Huang-Nvidia story explodes, Jonathan Rauch suggests that Trump’s ultimate removal is not as implausible as it sounds. I remain skeptical, but let’s hear him out.

Our conversation begins with a stark reminder: in the era of Trump, accountability appears to be a relic of the past, especially for those closely aligned with power. Despite having an affair with a Chinese spy, Jensen Huang is back at NVIDIA because Donald Trump bullied, lobbied, and covered for him. National security? Forget about it.

We also ponder the many layered tells in this post by Donald Trump. (Don’t miss the bra.)

Let’s start by catching up on the blowback:

Happy Tuesday.

Today’s Podcast: Impeach and Remove?

Some highlights of my conversation with Jonathan Rauch:

He argues that there’s a much higher chance of Trump’s removal than people think.

Trump turns a blind eye to Chinese espionage.

Trump’s Monday morning picture showing a triumphant Huang… holding a red bra.

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BONUS: “Nvmnd”

Via Matt Davis:

Tuesday dogs

Scritches.