As the Trump-Huang-Nvidia story explodes, Jonathan Rauch suggests that Trump’s ultimate removal is not as implausible as it sounds. I remain skeptical, but let’s hear him out.
Our conversation begins with a stark reminder: in the era of Trump, accountability appears to be a relic of the past, especially for those closely aligned with power. Despite having an affair with a Chinese spy, Jensen Huang is back at NVIDIA because Donald Trump bullied, lobbied, and covered for him. National security? Forget about it.
We also ponder the many layered tells in this post by Donald Trump. (Don’t miss the bra.)
Let’s start by catching up on the blowback:
Foreign Policy: “Huang’s Return Is the Biggest National Security Scandal in U.S. History”
Tina Brown: “Boomer-Huang”
What the actual fuck? The disgraceful actions of the spineless grovelers who call themselves a board and have reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia set my hair on fire. What does it take to get canned anymore? Now we know the real meaning of shareholder value: the abandonment of every other value except greed. It’s as if the immunity granted Trump by the delinquent Supreme Court in 2024 has now spread to the rest of his lawless circle, answerable to no oversight except avaricious presidential patronage.
It’s not (just) about the sex. It’s about the chips. “China seeks advanced Nvidia chips for AI weapons despite US curbs, report says”
Even Republicans are gagging on this one. “Bipartisan fury in Congress as lawmakers question Huang's reinstatement” | AP News/ “Jensen Huang’s Return to Nvidia Draws Heavy Fire From Lawmakers” - WSJ1
Phillips O’Brien: “One Illusion Is Dying, But There Is One More To Go.”
There is one more illusion that needs to be killed off before people can understand what this administration is really about. And that illusion, which is even more pernicious than the one that Trump might break with Russia, is that somehow Trump is anti-China and in the same breath, that Trump cares at all about the national security of the USA.
For my enemies, the law. For my friends, everything. “Nvidia and Trump’s State Capitalism” - WSJ
We’re beginning to understand why Mr. Trump so admires Xi Jinping. He likes the way China’s Communist Party boss can give orders to private companies and ignore the law when it suits his purposes.
Of course he did. “Trump personally profited from reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang”
When you’re a Master of the Universe, they let you do it. “Jensen Huang Reportedly Admitted To More Affairs Before His Return.”
Tom Nichols: “The President Is Acting Like He Works for China” - The Atlantic
It is perhaps an insult to foreign agents to say that Trump is acting like them. Foreign agents work for countries, and care about them. They do what they do out of patriotism, however misguided they may be about the regimes they might serve. Trump has no such ideals. Trump’s business is Trump’s business, and everything else—including “national interest” and “national security”—are just meaningless phrases used by chumps and saps.
This could be “the Big One”. Nick Cattogio in the Dispatch:
By “Big One,” I mean that Huang’s treachery and the administration’s complicity in it are the scandal that seems likely to finally swallow Trump. For 10 years, the president’s critics have looked forward to the day that his promiscuous malfeasance would bring him down—only to end up each time like Wile E. Coyote running into a painted tunnel. Access Hollywood didn’t do it; Russiagate didn’t do it; January 6 didn’t do it; four criminal indictments didn’t do it.
More so than any previous scandal, this one looks poised to do it. The stars have aligned for accountability, bringing Democrats to power in Washington amid a wave of disgust at White House corruption. The stakes are as high as they can be, with the head of America’s most important company suspected of having connived with our archenemy to reduce our national advantage in a world-changing technology. And insofar as the president and his cronies knew what Nvidia was up to and declined to intervene—possibly because it was worth their while financially to shut their eyes—the dereliction of duty is immense. Lobbying to have Huang reinstated after he proved himself to be a national security risk is the icing on the cake.
When you’ve lost Laura Loomer… “MAGA Firebrand Laura Loomer Warns Trump’s CEO Rescue of Jensen Huang Will Blow Up in His Face”
Exit take: “The Epstein Class Wins Again” - by Ron Fournier
The losers include the Nvidia board members, who sacrificed their integrity and autonomy at the altar of Trump; women in the workplace, who now have less reason to believe that C-suite predators will be held accountable; and every American who wishes there weren’t two sets of rules — one for them and another for the “Epstein Class.”
Happy Tuesday.
A reminder that (1) none of this is normal, (2) this fight is far from done, and (3) you are not the crazy ones. To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Today’s Podcast: Impeach and Remove?
Some highlights of my conversation with Jonathan Rauch:
He argues that there’s a much higher chance of Trump’s removal than people think.
Trump turns a blind eye to Chinese espionage.
Trump’s Monday morning picture showing a triumphant Huang… holding a red bra.
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BONUS: “Nvmnd”
Tuesday dogs
Scritches.
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GOP Senator Kevin Cramer:
GOP Senator Pete Ricketts:
Newt f’ing Gingrich (!)