How bad was last night’s election for Trump and the GOP?

One Democratic operative who texted Tara Palmeri, described it as a “Meteor wiping out the dinosaurs level planet swallowing blue-nami.”

He may have understated it a bit.

After today, the words wipeout, earthquake, avalanche, tsunami, unthinkable, and unimaginable, will need a long vacation sipping Mai Tais on a beach to recover from overuse.

The headlines give us a hint of what happened.

How bad was it?

Irony itself came out of retirement to fulfill Lindsey Graham’s prophecy (which included his own sister in one of the night’s most stunning moments of karma): If Republicans embraced Trump, Graham warned in his Pre-Fluffer era, “the Republican Party will get killed, we’ll get creamed, we’ll lose, we’ll deserve it.”

And, boy, did they.

“In sweeping and decisive victories,” Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff said last night, “the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck President Donald J. Trump.”

But Trump did not into defeat alone; he dragged down with him: Republicans at every level, the slavish broligarchs who squandered their cash trying to prop him up; the MAGA flunkies who carried his fetid water; and the quislings of law, media, and commerce who had capitulated to what they imagined would be his endless reign.

After all the gerrymandering, all the attempted bribes, and election threats; after Elon Musk pissed away hundreds of millions of dollars, Trump’s Republicans were blown out across the map, losing impossible-to-even think-about-losing races from South Carolina to Texas to Kansas — losing both the House and the Senate and a host of governorships and legislatures across the country. (As one wag put it last night: “Trump failed at regime change in Tehran, but he succeeded in Texas.)

Remarkably, Trump’s decision to spend the closing day of the campaign talking about the Reflecting Pond did not stem the tide.

Districts that had voted for Trump a mere two years ago lurched hard toward the Democrats. As of this morning, its looks like Democrats will have north of 255 (!) seats in the House, at least 55 seats in the Senate; and a solid majority of the nation’s governorships. State legislatures flipped across the fruited plain.

The margin was so ginormous that it may even mute the MAGA election deniers.

And it was all Donald J. Trump.

From the corruption, the war, the brutality, the bigotry, the insanity, and the economy — to the craptacular candidates Trump backed. He told voters to imagine that he was on the ballot, and they did, good and hard — with an eloquence some doubted they still possessed. The result was a dramatic night of generational change; as the Democratic bench suddenly filed with youngish rising stars who figured out how to win the purple and red states.

We will return to sober commentary shortly, pivoting to the question: What Comes Next? How should Democrats use their power? Will they misinterpret the victory? Will they overplay their hand? How will Trump respond? How many dogs does he still have to wag? Will the Supreme Court notice what’s happening?

Some pundits are suggesting that MAGA is dead, but I regret to tell you it is not. It is, however, badly wounded and therefore — like an angry, rabid ferret — still dangerous. Trump still has two years in office and the too-awesome powers of the presidency at his disposal, including legal immunity, the veto pen, the ability to wage undeclared war and order extrajudicial murders, along with his unlimited pardon power.

So, as HUGE as last night’s blowout was, it will be merely a bleep in the wind unless (1) the Democrats use their power to actually restrain and block Trumpism, and (2) Create a path for repair and restoration by winning the 2028 presidential election.

But, today, let’s take a moment to think about the unthinkable thing that just happened.

See? I told you that you we are not the crazy ones.

Blue Tsunami or Red Wedding?

I’m struggling to focus on all of the storylines of the last 24 hours, because it feels like we’re seeing a shift in the tectonic plates of our politics. (And I write this as someone who usually avoids hype and hopium.)

Where to begin?

In Georgia , where Senator Jon Ossoff cruised to victory; and voters elected Keisha Lance Bottoms to be the state’s first black female governor (thus opening Ossoff’s path to run for president in 2028)?

Or how about Ohio, JD Vance’s home … a state that had been trending hard red… where Democrats flipped both a Senate seat and the Governorship, and dropped Vivek Ramaswamy from a great height into the Abyss of Chodes-We-Never-Want-to-Hear-From-Again?

Or Iowa, where… well, ditto. Democrats scored historic victories in both the Senate race (another flip) and the governorship?

My home state of Wisconsin , where Democrats swept to a state government trifecta — winning the governorship and both houses of the legislature— while ousting two Republican congressmen?

Maine? Where the furrowed brow of Susan Collins finally ran out of excuses and time?

Mississippi? A deep-red state that was on no one’s bingo card, but is apparently still in play?

Michigan? Where El-Sayed overcame the last-minute defection of Haley Stevens to hold the senate seat?

The whole Heartland Sweep? Look at the map: Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota… Dem governors and senators as far as the eye can see.

Amazing. Every one them.

But they all seem tame compared to:

The defeat of the utterly embarrassing Darline Graham in South Carolina (!);

The flip of Kansas’s senate seat by a Democrat who quoted Matthew 25 (!) ; and (deep breath here)….

The genuinely gobsmacking rout in Texas: “‘An Earthquake’: A Democratic Rout Stuns Texas” - The New York Times

Up and down the ballot, Texas Republicans were ousted. Ken Paxton was annihilated; Governor Greg Abbott defeated by an Hispanic woman; the whole ticket wiped out.

“Talarico is a symbol. Gina [Hinojosa] is an earthquake,” said Garry Mauro, a former Texas land commissioner who was among the last Democrats to win a statewide race, in 1994. “It’s a tsunami. The world has changed. The political maps will never be the same again.”

There are so many other story lines — including the utter, gravity-bending failure of Musk’s Big Money. (Where will he move, now that Texas has gone blue?) The collapse of Hispanic support; and the surge of black votes across the South — suggesting that the Trump/SCOTUS/GOP attacks on the Voting Rights Act, voter suppression efforts, and gerrymandering backfired with extreme prejudice.

But the Big Picture this morning is unavoidable: Last night was the unambiguous, thunderous repudiation of Trump that some of us have spent the last decade waiting for. As Max Boot notes: “This midterm election delivered the long-awaited and eagerly anticipated rout of the Republican Party that it has deserved ever since 2016. It was the biggest repudiation of a president since the 1974 Watergate election.”

BONUS: The pollsters got this one right. Who knew?

What did I miss?

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Nota Bene

“What Was At Stake” - Open Letters, from Anne Applebaum

Through this period of chaos and destruction, the Republican majority in Congress either cheered or remained silent. Instead of asserting the legislative branch’s right to check the president, control the budget, and investigate corruption, Congressional leaders let Trump break laws and norms egregiously and continuously. They let the president not only impose illegal tariffs, and therefore raise prices for all Americans, but they also looked the other way when he and his entourage bet money on the stock market while doing so. They refused to block his reckless war in Iran, they refused to restrain ICE even after it killed Americans and they refused to ask why Musk was given power over agencies that regulate his companies, or why taxes on the wealthiest Americans were cut even as poor Americans lost their healthcare benefits. The next Congress can change this trajectory. Newly elected leaders must not only investigate the president’s worst abuses of power and help Americans recover from his destructive policies, but also restore the health of the political system.

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6 Lessons from the Blue Tsunami - by Brian Klaas: “Don’t Waste Power Again”

The United States remains a fundamentally broken democracy in need of systemic reform. Political scientists like me can endlessly debate whether it is a “failing democracy” or a “flawed democracy” or should now be classified as a “competitive authoritarian” regime. But what’s clear is that American institutions and the political system are on an unsustainable trajectory. The midterm elections changed who wields power. That doesn’t magically fix the government or save democracy. And unless those who will now have power understand that the real victories come when you wield that power effectively, particularly through hard-fought attempts at system-level reforms, then the next two years will be a wasted opportunity, an era that constrains authoritarianism but fails to reform or rebuild democracy.

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In Wisconsin: “January 6 Congressmen Big Losers” - by James Wigderson

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R) lost the race for governor to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (D). After the 2020 presidential election, Tiffany signed onto a lawsuit by disgraced Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to try to have the state’s entire election results thrown out, disenfranchising every Wisconsin voter. Fortunately, the courts sanely chose to throw out the lawsuit, just like the Texas voters that rejected Paxton Tuesday night. Then Tiffany voted on January 6 to throw out the results of the presidential election in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He would’ve voted to throw out Wisconsin’s votes, too, if he was given the chance. Tiffany later supported pardoning the January 6 rioters that threatened Congress and assaulted the Capitol police, and then Tiffany also supported Trump’s proposed slush fund for the rioters…. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, representing Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, lost to Democratic Party activist Rebecca Cooke Tuesday night, 52.4% to 45.8%. In 2021, Van Orden used his campaign funds from his failed 2020 campaign for Congress to travel to Washington D.C. to march on the Capitol on January 6. Van Orden would later lie about his participation, saying he never entered the Capitol grounds and left before the violence started. Van Orden was on the grounds well after the violence started in a position to observe the assault on the Capitol police. It was not until after the insurrection failed that Van Orden left the Capitol grounds.

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Yascha Mounk: Six Thoughts About a Big Night for Democrats and Democracy

Trump has been inflicting terrible damage on the United States, and the world. His administration has been extreme, irresponsible, and astonishingly corrupt. With his time in the limelight running out and little left to lose, he is likely to do even more extreme things over the course of the coming two years. Democrats can and must therefore use their control of Congress to accomplish two urgent tasks: They need to stop the administration from inflicting further damage on the United States. And they need to provide the foundations for accountability by holding congressional hearings that help us understand the full scope of these misdeeds. The right goal, however, is to be effective, not performative. There will be an understandable temptation to make everything about Trump, and perhaps even to try to impeach him for a third time. But if there is anything that the past decade has taught us, it is that Trump thrives on attention, and that he retains a strong hold over his most diehard fans. It would be a big strategic mistake to make everything about him at the very moment when his hold over our minds is finally starting to fade. And, irrespective of how badly his schemes of self-enrichment constitute serious misconduct, it would be an even bigger mistake to hand him the victory of a third acquittal in the Senate.

Wednesday dogs

Mood.