To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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DMcC's avatar
DMcC
6hEdited

Empathy wins! And Matthew 25!

And how about Sherrod Brown beating the pants off Husted’s amazing a$$? 🤣

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
6h

I'm going to enjoy this for a day, and then turn my attention to the hard work. I must say, I feel more relieved than elated this morning.

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