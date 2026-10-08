You Can’t Fight Evil By Ignoring It

We’re less than a month until the midterms, so this seems like a good day to fly solo, because I have some opinions: About the Madness of King Donald; Trump’s taxpayer funded self-fluffing; his endless gaslighting; the danger of hopium bubbles; Nazis; Natalie Harp; the impact of double-haters on the midterms; the use of the word “bullshit; and the incredible lightness of Thom Tillis.

Plus: the three most important questions we should be asking about a Lame Duck Donald Trump:

What is he capable of doing?

What can he get away with?

Who will stop him?

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Some excerpts from today’s pod

Taxpayers won’t be getting a refund for Trump’s self=pleasuring PSAs.

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The other day I wrote about Tucker Carlson’s defenses of Adolph Hitler.

Afterward, I got an email from a reader suggesting that we should simply ignore Tucker Carlson’s new fetish for Nazism. “He wants attention, so let’s not give it to him.” Here’s my response.

Thom Tillis says that the problem with Trump is not the “What” — it’s the “How.” He’s wrong. The brutality is “what” Trump is doing. Mt response:

The three questions we should be asking:

October 7, 2016: “The turning point was that wasn’t.