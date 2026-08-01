To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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July 2026

Trump Really Wants That Sweet IRS Immunity Deal
Todd Blanche in limbo.
  Charlie Sykes
The Frothing Unfitness of Todd Blanche
Plus: Today's podcast with Tara Palmeri
  Charlie Sykes
44:37
Where's the Outrage?
“Two of the world’s most notorious sex predators are feted in Washington by one of Trump’s top aides,” writes Julie K. Brown, “and no one blinks an…
  Charlie Sykes
Lewis & Sykes: The DSA Platform is a Gift to MAGA
A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
  Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis
53:48
Does Trump Think the AI Slop Makes Him Look... Tough?
A conversation with Nicholas Grossman
  Charlie Sykes
50:44
Cassandra Would Like a Word
Plus: No, there is no bottom with Trump.
  Charlie Sykes
The Art of the Botch (Sunday edition)
Yet another deplorable week in review
  Charlie Sykes
Trump Tried to Rewire Society. Trump Failed.
A conversation with Jonathan Rauch.
  Charlie Sykes
48:50
"The Communists Want to Blow Mt. Rushmore Up. They Want to Take it Down.”
Big, if true.
  Charlie Sykes
Trump and Prince Bonesaw's Bomb
Today's solo podcast covers a lot of ground.
  Charlie Sykes
57:33
The GOP's Decade of Surrender
A flashback.
  Charlie Sykes
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