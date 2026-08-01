To the Contrary
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
David French: "Trump's Superpower is his Brazenness"
Today's 'To the Contrary" Podcast
Aug 1
•
Charlie Sykes
395
111
62
51:59
July 2026
Trump Really Wants That Sweet IRS Immunity Deal
Todd Blanche in limbo.
Jul 31
•
Charlie Sykes
339
150
67
The Frothing Unfitness of Todd Blanche
Plus: Today's podcast with Tara Palmeri
Jul 30
•
Charlie Sykes
406
86
72
44:37
Where's the Outrage?
“Two of the world’s most notorious sex predators are feted in Washington by one of Trump’s top aides,” writes Julie K. Brown, “and no one blinks an…
Jul 29
•
Charlie Sykes
395
211
85
Lewis & Sykes: The DSA Platform is a Gift to MAGA
A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
Jul 29
•
Charlie Sykes
and
Matt Lewis
48
12
7
53:48
Does Trump Think the AI Slop Makes Him Look... Tough?
A conversation with Nicholas Grossman
Jul 28
•
Charlie Sykes
319
72
54
50:44
Cassandra Would Like a Word
Plus: No, there is no bottom with Trump.
Jul 27
•
Charlie Sykes
456
180
83
The Art of the Botch (Sunday edition)
Yet another deplorable week in review
Jul 26
•
Charlie Sykes
325
87
56
Trump Tried to Rewire Society. Trump Failed.
A conversation with Jonathan Rauch.
Jul 25
•
Charlie Sykes
589
173
99
48:50
"The Communists Want to Blow Mt. Rushmore Up. They Want to Take it Down.”
Big, if true.
Jul 24
•
Charlie Sykes
380
216
71
Trump and Prince Bonesaw's Bomb
Today's solo podcast covers a lot of ground.
Jul 23
•
Charlie Sykes
420
104
62
57:33
The GOP's Decade of Surrender
A flashback.
Jul 22
•
Charlie Sykes
317
112
58
© 2026 Charlie Sykes
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts