To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Steve Wilson's avatar
Steve Wilson
Jul 10

I wonder if these killings ever bother these guys in the wee small hours of the morning? I would think blowing away a guy running out of a bank with a sack of cash would even have some trauma with it. But blowing away a father rounding up a morning work crew to re-shingle a roof would eat at you later. Maybe not for the types they hire

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return to normalcy's avatar
return to normalcy
Jul 10

Ice Killings. Seems that if Stephen Miller had his way those killings would just be tagged on to the end of the weather report. You know, cloudy with a chance of murder, oh, excuse me, cloudy with a chance of self-defense!

You can see it in his eyes, you can hear it in his rhetoric. The absolute hatred emenating from him is so obvious. He's taken the worst traits of some of the worst Nazis, Himmler, Goebbels, Heydrich & swirled them around in his bile & created a monstrous movement in our supposed Department of Justice.

I wonder when it will end? 2 of those Nazis committed suicide the other died from his injuries when he was attacked by Czech underground.

Hate knows no boundary on either side of this argument does it?

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