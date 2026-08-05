To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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A Message from Eli

Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes

Our dad is on vacation, and the other day Auggie told you about our special offer. Your response was amazing, but now it’s my turn to tell you about it: 50% off on yearlong subscriptions…. because dogs rule!

Come for the snark. Stay for the dogs. (SOUND UP)

Get 50% off for 1 year

Get 50% off for 1 year

A word from some of our other readers

Bill James (Paid)

“Over the years, I have admired Charlie Sykes’s insights, especially when he was a member of a TV panel. He impressed me as someone who is extremely intelligent and articulate. He needs to be part of our national conversation.”

**

bogey (Paid)

“I support your work because you are one of the most balanced and incisive commentators on the seemingly interminable intergalactic psychic travels of our president.”

**

Carol Mammom (Paid)

“Ok! I’ve read you got free for quite awhile . And, I’ve had a paid subscription to your wife for longer (I have a GShep. So, of course). But now that you’re off TwitterX I’m back on your paid list. “

**

Christopher Shepherd (Paid)

“I really enjoy your sense of humor and don’t forget the dogs. 🙂”

**

Lynne Connelley (Paid)

“I love your writing, your political expertise all conveyed with a side of snark. I have followed you since The Bulwark. Yours is one of the 4 daily newsletters I read daily (HCR, Krugman, Hubbell). And you’re not constantly digging for $ from us as some excellent writers such as Rosenberg does. I gladly support your work. We are not the crazy ones!!!”

**

Cathy V (Paid)

“I always learn something from Mr. Sykes when I listen to his podcasts. He brings intellect, humor, and perspective to the chaos of our times.”

Get 50% off for 1 year

We’re Top Ten in Political Rising…

Auggie and I are very grateful!

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